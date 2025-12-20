Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Capitals – 12/20/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

John Leonard — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom — Marco Kasper — Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status report

Seider (maintenance day) did not practice on Friday but is expected to play.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Ryan Leonard practiced Friday wearing a regular jersey, but Capitals coach coach Spencer Carbery was noncommittal on a timeline for the forward’s return. … LaPierre is expected to return after missing a 4-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday because of an illness. … Miroshnichenko, a forward, was recalled from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League and forward Bogdan Trineyev was loaned to Hershey.

