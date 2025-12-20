Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Rangers – 12/20/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (17-10-6) at RANGERS (17-15-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin, Denver Barkley
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
Neither team practiced Friday and with the afternoon game there won’t be morning skates.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere
Gabe Perreault — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report:
Panarin could return for the Rangers after missing their 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. … With no practice Friday it’s not clear which forward would come out of the Rangers lineup if Panarin plays. Sheary is a possibility because it would also keep the bottom two lines together. Sheary played on a line with Trocheck and Miller in St. Louis.
