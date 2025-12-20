Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Rangers – 12/20/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (17-10-6) at RANGERS (17-15-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin, Denver Barkley

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday and with the afternoon game there won’t be morning skates.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — J.T. Miller

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Alexis Lafreniere

Gabe Perreault — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Conor Sheary, Urho Vaakanainen, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report:

Panarin could return for the Rangers after missing their 2-1 overtime win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday because of an illness. … With no practice Friday it’s not clear which forward would come out of the Rangers lineup if Panarin plays. Sheary is a possibility because it would also keep the bottom two lines together. Sheary played on a line with Trocheck and Miller in St. Louis.

