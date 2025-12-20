Oilers Have Decisions to Make When Their Roster Gets Healthy

From the very beginning of the 2025-26 season, injuries have plagued the Edmonton Oilers. Despite the health issues, they are winning hockey games and scaling the standings. As more games pass, and we see what depth players and rookies can provide, the injured players are getting healthy. Believe it or not, there could be a problem for the Oilers when everyone gets healthy, and head coach Kris Knoblauch has to make some tough decisions.

Related: Which AHL Goalie Will the Oilers Recall if Tristan Jarry is Sidelined

With six players on injured reserve at the moment, including Alec Regula, who is day-to-day, Edmonton is really relying on the “next man up” mentality in December. It has really been working for them, but when they get the ailing Oilers back, there will be too many bodies on the roster. The team is playing so well, but they have a lot of skill that is injured. How are they going to handle this? Let’s break it down.

Oilers That Have Stepped Up

Edmonton has really leaned on their American Hockey League (AHL) squad, the Bakersfield Condors, this season. Quinn Hutson, Riley Stillman, and Max Jones have all been called up to the big club recently and have made their impact known quickly. Hutson recorded his first NHL goal the other night against the Boston Bruins, with an assist from Jones. Stillman has been a steady force on the backend as well so far. That is due in part to his experience with multiple teams prior to joining the Oilers.

It was also announced Friday afternoon (Dec. 19) that Connor Ingram would be coming up from the Condors due to the injury to starting goalie Tristan Jarry. It will be his turn to join his AHL teammates in stepping up and keeping this team moving along.

Other players that have been on the team all season have also elevated their game as of late. Matt Savoie has four goals and five points in the month of December so far as he continues to improve at such a young age on Leon Draisaitl’s wing. Connor McDavid has also put the team on his back a couple of times lately, with ten goals and 22 points since the month began.

Oilers That Are Injured

There is quite a lineup of players out with injuries for the Oilers right now. Jake Walman is the top name on that list. He plays in the top four on the blue line when healthy and is a big contributor all over the ice. He has 10 points in 17 games this season. The other top talent that was recently transferred to long-term injured reserve is Jack Roslovic. A lightning rod since the beginning of his Oilers tenure, he has 18 points in 23 games and has been all over the ice as a true weapon on an already loaded offence.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic looks on after scoring against the Florida Panthers (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Other Oilers out at the moment include Kasperi Kapanen, Noah Philp, Connor Clattenburg, and the aforementioned Jarry and Regula. A lot of depth is missing for the team, but as said earlier, players like Hutson and Jones are filling the holes by adding some offence and playing aggressive, bottom-six style hockey that the team needs.

With players returning any time from next week to sometime in the early new year, and the current lineup playing well, how do you fit everyone in?

Who’s In, Who’s Out?

There are a few definite ones that need a spot when they come back. Roslovic, Walman and Jarry should immediately be inserted back into their regular roles given how well they have played so far. As for the others, it becomes tougher. Clattenburg and Philp have been good, but if Hutson, Jones, Savoie, and even Curtis Lazar continue to perform and contribute to big wins, space for them to come back may not be guaranteed. They will certainly get their shot again, but maybe not right away. It’s a tough call.

Kapanen is a complicated case. He has been a great addition since his arrival early last season and brings good energy to the penalty kill and the forward group as a whole. As a veteran and having been on the team for a while, he will get a few more looks. However, with the younger Oilers playing hard and competing for the few spots available, his place won’t be locked unless he elevates his game upon return.

Ultimately, here’s what I would do when the roster is fully healthy: activate Jarry, Walman, Roslovic and Clattenburg and send down Ingram, Stillman, Tomasek and Jones. You would then have to evaluate where Kapanen is at, and if he is ready to go, send down one of Clattenburg/Lazar/Hutson (depending on performance) to make room for him.

There is still a long road ahead to get this squad healthy, but it is nice to look at what the Oilers could look like with all the possibilities in front of them.