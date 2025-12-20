Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Wild – 12/20/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (17-12-6) at WILD (21-9-5)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matt Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Quinn Hutson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram

Scratched: David Tomasek, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), Tristan Jarry (lower)

Status report

Jarry was placed on injured reserve on Friday after leaving during the second period of a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury on Thursday. … Roslovic, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. … Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Matt Kierstad — Jared Spurgeon
Carson Lambos — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: None

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

Forwards Zuccarello, Hinostroza and Johansson, as well as defensemen Brodin and Middleton, are all questionable to play. Each player is day to day in their respective injuries.

