Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Wild – 12/20/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (17-12-6) at WILD (21-9-5)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matt Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Quinn Hutson
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Spencer Stastney
Riley Stillman — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Connor Ingram
Scratched: David Tomasek, Curtis Lazar
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Alec Regula (illness), Tristan Jarry (lower)
Status report
Jarry was placed on injured reserve on Friday after leaving during the second period of a 3-1 win at the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury on Thursday. … Roslovic, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve. … Ingram was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Trent Frederic Gives Baffling Answer on His Role With the Oilers
- Oilers Acquire Laurent Brossoit in Suggested Deal With Blackhawks
- NHL Rumors: Oilers Like Lyon, Maple Leafs Draw Line, & Scouring Senators
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Matt Kierstad — Jared Spurgeon
Carson Lambos — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: None
Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
Forwards Zuccarello, Hinostroza and Johansson, as well as defensemen Brodin and Middleton, are all questionable to play. Each player is day to day in their respective injuries.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – December 19, 2025
- Blue Jackets Unable to Find Enough Offense in Loss to Wild
- Projected Lineups for Wild vs Blue Jackets – 12/18/25