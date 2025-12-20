What’s Behind the Kings’ Inconsistent Play This Season?

The Los Angeles Kings’ 2025-26 season is shaping up to be run-of-the-mill. The team has amassed 39 points in 34 games played. While the number doesn’t seem too shabby three months in, the Kings could use plenty of improvement in certain areas. Their messy style of play consists of mistakes that cost the team games they should be winning. Additionally, they could use more chemistry and grittiness in their forward group. Let’s take a deeper look at where they have struggled this season.

Too Many Penalties

The Kings’ strategies suffer early in games due to their constant trips to the penalty box. Adrian Kempe leads the team in penalty minutes with a total of 28, followed by Corey Perry at 25. These early penalties in games disrupt flow, and they have proven costly. Time spent killing penalties prevents the Kings from building offensive momentum. As a result, the Kings often find themselves chasing games instead of setting the tone.

Inconsistent Scoring

Another issue the Kings struggle with is inconsistent scoring. While they generate chances, they struggle to convert those opportunities into goals at a steady rate. Missed chances have kept opposing teams within reach, whether through overpassing or rushed shots. Kempe leads the team with 13 goals, highlighting both his importance and the need for broader scoring support. Improving puck control, net-front presence, and offensive-zone time would help Los Angeles turn quality chances into the results they’re aiming for.

Who Will Be the Captain Next Season?

One of the biggest challenges for the Kings is preparing for the transition out of the Kopitar era. While four months remain until the regular season ends, the Kings are notably still searching for a reliable on-ice presence to help fill in the gaps after captain Anže Kopitar announced his retirement in the preseason.

Vegas Golden Knights Mitch Marner skates against Los Angeles Kings Anze Kopitar (Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

While Kopitar remains a reliable presence, the organization is reaching a point where leadership responsibilities will need to be passed on and shared with the next steady voice. At times, the Kings appear disjointed in execution, particularly during high-pressure moments, suggesting a group still searching for a consistent on-ice voice beyond its longtime captain. Younger players working to establish themselves at the NHL level need clear guidance and accountability from veteran leaders.

As the roster continues to evolve with younger talent entering the mix, Los Angeles must identify players who can not only contribute on the ice but also drive habits, set standards, and reinforce structure within the group. Without a clear succession plan in leadership, the Kings risk remaining stuck between eras rather than progressing into the next one.

System Execution Issues

Many of the goals scored against the Kings have resulted from broken transitions and poor turnovers. Mistakes in the neutral zone and at both blue lines have repeatedly put the team at risk. These errors lead to the Kings handing over momentum and possession rather than defending with structure.

Season after season, the organization runs into the same problems of lacking a clear voice, puck management, and consistency in execution, leaving the team scrambling and unable to fully capitalize on scoring chances. When the Kings manage the puck cleanly, they look connected and in sync. When they do not, they frequently end up beating themselves.

Related: A Change of Scenery Might be Good for Both the LA Kings & Danault

Unfortunately, these issues are not new. While the roster includes several high-end contributors, Los Angeles still lacks a singular, game-breaking individual capable of shifting momentum in high-pressure moments. At the organizational level, the front office continues to search for the right balance between development and instant contribution.

Until clearer solutions are found, the same mistakes are likely to continue. For a franchise that once set the standard during its Stanley Cup runs in 2012 and 2014, the path back to a long-term playoff run remains uncertain.