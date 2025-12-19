NHL Rumors: Oilers Like Lyon, Maple Leafs Draw Line, & Scouring Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are awaiting news on Tristan Jarry‘s injury and may be forced to make a quick move for another goaltender. Who have they had their eyes on? In Toronto, another poor effort is leading to some uncomfortable conversations. One insider believes a line in the sand has been drawn. Finally, the Ottawa Senators are reportedly scouring the market. Who have they reached out to?

Oilers Like Alex Lyon: Is A Trade Coming?

Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday’s 32 Thoughts podcast that, as the NHL trade freeze is set to take effect tonight, the Edmonton Oilers might be a team that tries to make a move before they can’t.

Following the injury to Tristan Jarry in Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins, Friedman noted, “I actually wrote last week, Edmonton did a lot of research around Alex Lyon. I heard last summer they did too. He was one of the guys that they did kind of a deep dive on.”

Friedman adds that new Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen has said the three-goalie experiment is coming to an end in Buffalo. While there has been no official news on the severity of the Jarry injury, the Oilers might be looking at Lyon regardless.

Alex Lyon, Buffalo Sabres (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

Friedman explains:

“I have great respect for Lyon, I think he’s a guy who has saved how many teams with good 10 to 15 game stretches. Like I said, Edmonton has spoken about him, they’ve done their research on him, they looked into him again this season. They called the Sabres a couple of times in recent weeks…. It comes down to, is Buffalo ready to do this, and it also comes down to how seriously Jarry might be hurt. But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they didn’t make a call to Buffalo on Friday if they hadn’t already.”

Maple Leafs Have Tough Decisions Coming

Following Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, Craig Berube’s comments that the media should “go ask them” suggested a line had been crossed between the players and the coach. According to Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts, this felt like a “line in the sand,” and it could lead to roster changes, if not at least a heavy message being sent ahead of Saturday’s game.

Related: Auston Matthews Picked Fight with Maple Leafs Fans — Can He Back It Up?

Things are at a point now where yelling at players and throwing the roster to the media is the final straw. Friedman pointed out that Berube isn’t a coach who speaks without backing it up, and it sounds like the organization will take notice. Lineup changes, a healthy scratch, or a larger shakeup could follow as soon as Saturday. If the slide continues, something drastic might be coming.

Senators Scouring the Trade Market

The Ottawa Senators are active, making calls. GM Steve Staios has been reportedly scouring the market for a forward to play in the top nine and another defenceman, reports Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun (12/15).

Garrioch writes:

“League executives told the Ottawa Citizen on the weekend that Staios has been scouring the market for a forward to play in the top nine and another defenceman because the club’s depth has been tested by the injury that has kept Thomas Chabot out of 12 of the past 13 games.” source – ‘Ottawa Senators scouring trade market for help as struggles mount’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 12-15-2025

He added that the belief is that Staios has touched base with the league’s sellers: the Canucks, Flames, Blues, and Predators.