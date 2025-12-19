Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Panthers – 12/19/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (22-9-2) at PANTHERS (18-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Eric Robinson
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Status report
Martinook left a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday during the second period. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said the forward is day to day. … Kotkaniemi will play after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor — Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report:
Rodrigues left a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury but skated Friday morning and will play.
