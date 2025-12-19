Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Panthers – 12/19/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (22-9-2) at PANTHERS (18-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Eric Robinson

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Jesperi Kotkaniemi

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Status report

Martinook left a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday during the second period. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said the forward is day to day. … Kotkaniemi will play after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich

Luke Kunin — Noah Gregor — Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jack Studnicka

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report:

Rodrigues left a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury but skated Friday morning and will play.

Latest for THW: