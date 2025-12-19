Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Islanders – 12/19/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (13-17-3) at ISLANDERS (19-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Jake DeBrusk
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Drew O’Connor — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Elias Pettersson, a forward, is unlikely to play. … Arshdeep Bains cleared waivers on Thursday and the forward was loaned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. 

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Warren was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Barzal missed the morning skate because of maintenance, but will take warmups. … Horvat skated Friday morning but the forward will not play. He was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11.

Latest for THW:

