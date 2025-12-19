Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Islanders – 12/19/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (13-17-3) at ISLANDERS (19-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Jake DeBrusk

Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren — Drew O’Connor — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Elias Pettersson, a forward, is unlikely to play. … Arshdeep Bains cleared waivers on Thursday and the forward was loaned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Warren was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Barzal missed the morning skate because of maintenance, but will take warmups. … Horvat skated Friday morning but the forward will not play. He was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11.

