Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Islanders – 12/19/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (13-17-3) at ISLANDERS (19-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Jake DeBrusk
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Drew O’Connor — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O Joseph, Aatu Raty
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Elias Pettersson, a forward, is unlikely to play. … Arshdeep Bains cleared waivers on Thursday and the forward was loaned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- 4 Veterans the Canucks Should Keep During the Rebuild
- Canucks News & Rumours: Sasson, Ohgren, Demko & Possibilities
- Flyers Not Offering Matvei Michkov for Quinn Hughes Makes No Sense
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Mathew Barzal — Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren
Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Warren was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the defenseman is not expected to play. … Barzal missed the morning skate because of maintenance, but will take warmups. … Horvat skated Friday morning but the forward will not play. He was injured during a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11.
Latest for THW:
- Rick DiPietro: A Promising Career Cut Short
- Ilya Sorokin Has Reshaped the Islanders’ Season
- NHL Morning Recap – December 17, 2025