4 Veterans the Canucks Should Keep During the Rebuild

The Vancouver Canucks have seemingly entered a rebuild after their shocking trade of superstar defenceman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild for Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick. Now, after trading their best player, the speculation of who will be next has begun. While a rebuild usually centres around prospects and players under 25, you still need to have a good balance of youth and veterans. So, with that, let’s take a look at which veterans the Canucks should keep as they navigate through their first real shakeup, probably since Henrik and Daniel Sedin retired.

Conor Garland

If the Canucks want to have a successful rebuild, they need to have a solid culture that players want to be a part of. A culture rooted in hard work and passion for the game would be a good start, and Conor Garland is the perfect veteran to lead the charge. He also wants to be here, evidenced by the long-term extension he signed on July 1, despite knowing that his best friend, Hughes, was not committed beyond 2027.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Garland plays every shift like it’s his last, and that’s exactly what the Canucks’ identity should be after their rebuild is complete. His tenacity, forechecking, and never-say-die attitude are attributes every player should have in their repertoire, which makes him the ideal mentor for the youth moving forward.

Brock Boeser

Brock Boeser is the longest-tenured Canuck on the roster, and after signing a seven-year deal in the offseason, should be in the blue and green for the rest of his career. Now eighth in goals all-time, he’s been a Canuck since 2016-17 and is closing in on 600 games played in the NHL – all in Vancouver. Even though he was disappointed that Hughes was traded, he still voiced his commitment to the team and what they are building in the post-Hughes era.

Related: What Re-Signing Brock Boeser Really Means to the Canucks

“I’m not the kind of guy who’s like, ‘We traded Huggy? OK, see you later,’” Boeser explained. “(The trade) happened a little faster than I thought it was going to happen. And it hit me hard. I had a lot of different feelings, emotions. But I do think we got some good players back, and we have a lot of good young players now.

“Obviously, it’s going to be difficult, but you know, I have to be a good leader and a good veteran, and kind of help lead these guys. We want to kind of change what’s been going on in Vancouver, and I do think these young guys are capable of that. We have so much talent in that room. If we learn how to play the right way and mature the right way, and learn to play that hard hockey that it takes to make the playoffs, I think we can do it.”

After those words, Boeser is the kind of veteran you want to keep around.

Jake DeBrusk

Speaking of veterans who said the perfect words after the Hughes trade, Jake DeBrusk also made it known that he doesn’t regret signing in Vancouver, even after all the drama in his first season and the continued struggles this season.

“I mean, obviously, it’s not what we wanted as a team,” DeBrusk said of the new Canucks world without Hughes. “No one wanted this; I can tell you that for free. But sometimes sports are weird, and you learn a lot about yourself when the times are tough. Obviously, like I said, we’ve got a lot of younger guys. But I don’t have any regrets … and I’m still happy to be here. We’re building something here.”

Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

DeBrusk isn’t accustomed to losing, either, so it’s even more admirable that he’s willing to stick with a team that could be in for a few lean years in the win column. He has been part of successful teams almost his entire hockey career, going all the way back to his days in U16 AAA with the SSAC Bulldogs. Before joining the Canucks in 2024, he had played 148 playoff games, including 86 in the NHL with the Boston Bruins. In fact, last season was the first time he missed the playoffs since 2010-11 when he was with the SSAC Lions U15 AAA team. That’s a stretch of 13 years of regular-season success.

Basically, it would be understandable if DeBrusk wanted to escape a rebuild, especially after signing with a team that looked like it was poised for something great. Don’t forget, he signed after the Canucks’ Pacific Division championship in 2024 and Round 2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. He probably thought he could be the missing piece in the playoffs, considering what he has done there in the past, with his 27 goals and 47 points in 86 games. He’s signed for another five years; here’s hoping fans get to see that prowess in a Canucks uniform.

Thatcher Demko

Yes, Thatcher Demko is injury-prone, but he’s still one of the top-tier goaltenders in the league when he’s healthy and on his game. You only have to go back to his last start against the New York Rangers when he posted his 10th career shutout. Like Garland, Boeser and DeBrusk, he also wants to be part of the solution, not bolt when times are tough. He signed a three-year extension in the offseason and notably told reporters in his end-of-season media availability, “I’ve always wanted to be a Canuck since Day 1. I want to be here, obviously was drafted here and, yeah, I mean, I’d like to get an extension done and stay here.”

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

While their top goaltending prospect, Alex Medvedev, could be Demko’s heir apparent, he is probably three or four years away from realizing his potential. Demko is here now and could make this rebuild move along quicker than expected. Not to mention, he is another player who wants to be in Vancouver, even though they are not a contender right now. That’s important in a rebuild, especially when you’re also trying to rebuild the culture in the dressing room.

Successful Rebuilds Need Veterans Who Want to Be a Part of It

For this rebuild to be successful, the Canucks are going to need a buy-in from not just the young players, but the veterans as well. Garland, Boeser, DeBrusk, and Demko all have made a commitment to this franchise for the next few years and seem to be willing to suffer through any growing pains as they transition to a new era. Even though all of them would fetch first-round picks and solid prospects on the trade market, they need to remain in Vancouver to help guide the ship.