3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-1 Victory Over Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers continued their stretch of solid play, defeating the Boston Bruins 3-1 at the TD Garden on Thursday night (Dec. 18). The Oilers have had a road-heavy start to the season, as this was the last game they will play on the road against an Eastern Conference opponent.

The Oilers have played much better recently, going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, bringing their overall record to 17-12-6. They’re currently third in the Pacific Division, only two points behind first, but have played three more games than the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Quinn Hutson and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers, while Pavel Zacha scored the Bruins’ only goal. The Bruins went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Oilers went 1-for-5, and both teams finished the contest with 25 shots each. The Oilers won this game at 5-on-5 and tacked on a shorthanded insurance marker. Here are three takeaways from this solid road victory.

Quinn Hutson Scored First NHL Goal

In his fourth NHL game, Hutson scored his first goal 14:38 into the second period to take a 2-1 lead and the eventual game-winning goal. This was a hard-working shift from the fourth line, and they were rewarded. Hutson and Max Jones won battles in the offensive zone, and Jones threw the puck on the net. Hutson out-worked the defenceman in front of the blue paint and jammed in the rebound.

FIRST NHL GOAL FOR QUINN HUTSON ‼️ pic.twitter.com/VOc90RzSRf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2025

This was a cool moment, not only because it was his first NHL goal, but also because he scored it in the city where he played college hockey. The 23-year-old played three seasons for Boston University, recording 56 goals and 114 points in 117 games. “I’ve had some cool goals in this rink, but that was definitely the coolest,” Hutson stated postgame.

The rookie forward was extremely noticeable despite playing only 6:26. He looked confident with the puck and made a few nifty moves in the offensive zone. He also got a few shifts with Leon Draisaitl. However, he should get more minutes because he deserves an opportunity to showcase himself.

Hutson is a skilled player, which was on full display in this one. So, he should get more ice time alongside similar players. Playing under seven minutes on the fourth line won’t help his development. The bottom six require offensive production, and Hutson can provide that if he’s put into the right situations. The Illinois native finished the game with one shot and one blocked shot.

Tristan Jarry Left the Game

This wasn’t the news Oilers fans were hoping for, but Tristan Jarry left the game with under five minutes left in the second period, and he didn’t return. He appeared to tweak something going post-to-post trying to make a save. The play continued for a few minutes before Calvin Pickard replaced him at the next whistle. However, Pickard shut the door, stopping all 12 shots he faced in relief.

Tristan Jarry, Edmonton Oilers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

During his postgame media availability, head coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update on Jarry’s status. The Oilers acquired the netminder from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday (Dec. 12), which saw goaltender Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak head the other way. This was only his third start with his new team, so hopefully his injury isn’t too serious. This team can’t afford to lose him, especially after what they gave up in the deal. Pickard will be tasked to fill that void until Jarry returns, unless another move is made.

Oilers With a Strong Effort

This was a textbook road performance from the Oilers. They shut it down defensively and didn’t give the crowd much to cheer about. They played well with the lead and managed the puck efficiently. According to Natural Stat Trick, Edmonton limited Boston to six high-danger chances at 5-on-5, and only one in the third period. They also allowed just three total scoring chances at even strength in the final frame.

Boston’s lone goal and its best chances came on the power play, but Edmonton weathered the storm and didn’t break. The Oilers’ captain even added a shorthanded insurance goal to give the visitors a 3-1 lead, which they would maintain. This is the effort they must demonstrate consistently. If they do, they are a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

The Oilers look for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they conclude their five-game road trip on Saturday (Dec. 20) in a matinée matchup against the Minnesota Wild. The Bruins make their lone trip to Edmonton in a New Year’s Eve tilt on Dec. 31. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.