Oilers Calling Up Quinn Hutson Was the Right Move

After another bland and uninspired effort against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night (Dec. 14), the Edmonton Oilers needed a boost in the form of a call-up. That’s exactly what happened on Monday, when the organization recalled Quinn Hutson from the American Hockey League (AHL). He has been a pleasant surprise for the Bakersfield Condors this season, making an immediate impact in his first professional campaign.

Related: Get to Know Newest Oilers’ Signing Quinn Hutson

The Oilers signed Hutson to a two-year entry-level contract with an $875,000 cap hit in April, following his NCAA season with the Boston University Terriers. He played two games with the Oilers at the end of 2024-25 and didn’t record a point. However, he has been developing nicely with the Condors this season, recording 16 goals and 28 points in 24 games. He ranks third in the AHL in goals, fourth in scoring, and leads the league in rookie scoring.

He’s a smart, speedy, and skilled right-shot winger with great hands and a pro-level release, which we’ve seen on display in the AHL. The Oilers should put that skill set to good use during this stint because they need it. They need more production from their bottom six, making Hutson’s call-up the right move.

Hutson Deserves This Opportunity

Hutson’s strong play in the AHL deserved to be rewarded. He was on a heater, scoring 10 goals in his last 10 games. He is playing with a ton of confidence, and hopefully, that will carry over to the NHL.

Right now, Edmonton’s bottom six is struggling, and a message had to be sent. Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, and Mattias Janmark haven’t done anything to stay in the lineup and could be sitting in the press box with Hutson’s call-up. Head coach Kris Knoblauch must start holding these players accountable. They aren’t positively impacting games, so scratch them and give Hutson their ice time.

Oilers Need a Spark in the Bottom Six

The team’s depth players have been a non-factor far too often this season. They can’t make plays. The puck dies on their stick, leading to turnovers. They aren’t scoring, but they also aren’t playing with any urgency or emotion.

Their lacklustre performances are the reason the top players are logging heavy minutes. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid played over 25 minutes against the Canadiens, while Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins weren’t far behind. The big guns are forced to play more because the rest of the forward group have been passengers.

Quinn Hutson, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Because they are relied on so heavily, when the Oilers’ top players have off nights, as they did in Montreal, someone else must step up, and that hasn’t been happening. If opponents can limit the team’s top two lines, they’ll likely win the game. The bottom six isn’t dangerous, and they don’t generate nearly enough offence. The Oilers desperately needed a spark in the bottom six, and Hutson can help because he’s a true goal-scorer.

However, he must be slotted in on the third line, not limited to under eight minutes per game on the fourth line. He’s a skilled player, so putting him in a checking role will hinder his development. He needs to be given consistent ice time with players who can make plays and get him the puck.

With everyone healthy and Hutson now in the mix, the Oilers should have a scoring third line that includes Hutson, Adam Henrique, and Jack Roslovic. Unfortunately, Roslovic is injured, but hopefully, Hutson is on the team long enough to try that line combination, because that trio can score goals, which the team desperately needs. Hutson is a sniper, so they must utilize him to the best of his abilities and let him establish his game. However, he will need time and the chance to play through mistakes.

Recalling Hutson was a necessary decision to boost the team’s depth. But it should also serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the forward group. If the bottom six continue their disappointing play, they will lose their spot. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.