Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Predators – 12/17/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (13-15-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi
Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Status report
Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes’ morning skate.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
Smith and Barron each participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate.
