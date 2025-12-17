Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Predators – 12/17/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (21-9-2) at PREDATORS (13-15-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Jaccob Slavin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi

Injured: Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Status report

Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes’ morning skate.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

Smith and Barron each participated in the Predators’ optional morning skate.

