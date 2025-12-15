Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blues – 12/15/25

The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (12-15-4) at BLUES (12-14-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Adam Wilsby — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
The Predators held an optional morning skate.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Robby Fabbri — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Hugh McGing
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
Holloway, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and will miss six weeks after injuring himself at practice on Sunday; Fabbri will move into Holloway’s spot in the top six. … Toropchenko was activated off IR and will play after missing seven games with scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.
