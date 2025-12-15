Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blues – 12/15/25

The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (12-15-4) at BLUES (12-14-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Tyson Jost

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Adam Wilsby — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

The Predators held an optional morning skate.

Latest for THW:

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Robby Fabbri — Brayden Schenn — Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Hugh McGing

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Matt Luff

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

Holloway, a forward, was placed on injured reserve and will miss six weeks after injuring himself at practice on Sunday; Fabbri will move into Holloway’s spot in the top six. … Toropchenko was activated off IR and will play after missing seven games with scalding burns to his legs in a home accident.

Latest for THW: