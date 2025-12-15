Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Thomas, Fabbri, and Chase

The St. Louis Blues concluded the week with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. They finished with a 2-2-0 record, bringing their season record to 12-14-7 with 31 points. As we turn the page to the new week, we once again look at the standout Blues from last week.

Standout #3 – Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas has been more than a point-per-game player each of the past two seasons. The former All-Star may have had a bit of a slow start to the season, but he showcased his offensive capabilities this week.

St. Louis Blues Standouts of the Week

In four games, Thomas recorded six points. He made his mark all over the scorecard. He scored three goals, including a two-goal game on Tuesday. He also set up his teammates with three assists.

As if the points were not enough, Thomas also led all forwards in ice time in every game this week. This should not be a shock; he also leads the forwards in average ice time for the season. His two-way ability makes him an asset on both sides of the ice, leading to increased minutes.

Standout #2 – Robby Fabbri

The abundance of injuries led the Blues to sign Robby Fabbri last week to help fill holes in the lineup.

Fabbri has played in two games and has looked comfortable in both. The 2014 first-round pick was a bright spot in the team’s blowout loss on Thursday, even recording an assist. He continued his good play on Friday, recording another assist on the second goal of the game.

To sum up his return so far, Fabbri has:

Averaged 13:46 of time on ice

Recorded two shots on goal

Recorded two assists

A plus-1 rating

Six hits and two blocked shots

Speaking of hits, his best came on Friday, when he checked Teuvo Teravainen over the boards into the Blues’ bench. Fabbri is not known for his physical play, so the sequence is unexpected and more enjoyable for Blues fans.

Robby Fabbri sends Teuvo Teravainen into the Blues' bench 😱 pic.twitter.com/wW1k89AeRQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2025

Standout #1 – Kelly Chase

Yes, we are giving the top spot to a member of the Blues’ alums, Kelly Chase.

Chase has not battled in an NHL game since 2000. However, he is battling something much more fierce right now, Leukemia. He was diagnosed in December 2023. Over the summer, he went into remission following a successful bone marrow transplant. However, he is still recovering from the intense treatments.

On Friday, the Blues held their annual “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” to raise awareness and support for those fighting cancer. Chase and others were recognized for their courageous fight.

During the ESPN+ broadcast, Chase even spent some time in the booth during the second period. His presence brought the team some good luck, as Justin Faulk scored during the interview.

In addition to his eight seasons wearing the Blue Note, Chase also spent 18 seasons calling games on the radio for the Blues alongside Chris Kerber. He is a beloved member of the Blues’ community.

From his playing days to his days in the radio booth to his battle right now, Chase certainly stands out in the community. As a result, it seems appropriate to give him the top spot on this week’s list.

The Week Ahead

The Blues will play four games this coming week. They will play three games at home to finish the homestand before heading on the road. One of these home games will see the team face the Winnipeg Jets, who eliminated the Blues in seven playoff games last season. The week will conclude with a matchup with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.