Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Hurricanes – 12/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (16-9-5) at HURRICANES (20-9-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after the Hurricanes defeated the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. York and Ristolainen participated in the morning skate Saturday. Each defenseman could play.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

