Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Hurricanes – 12/14/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (16-9-5) at HURRICANES (20-9-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after the Hurricanes defeated the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday. York and Ristolainen participated in the morning skate Saturday. Each defenseman could play.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
