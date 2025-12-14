Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Penguins – 12/14/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (15-15-3) at PENGUINS (14-8-8)

3 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT, SN1, SN, TVAS

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Cooley, a forward, will miss a fifth straight game. He is expected to be out at least eight weeks, the Mammoth said on Thursday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Justin Brazeau

Ville Koivunen — Tommy Novak — Anthony Mantha

Connor Dewar — Kevin Hayes — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Danton Heinen

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak were granted non-roster status after being acquired, along with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. There is no certain timeframe for when they could join the team, coach Dan Muse said. … Murashov could start if Skinner is unavailable. The 21-year-old rookie was recalled on an emergency basis from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday, when Silovs made 26 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

