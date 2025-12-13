Penguins Getting Much More Than Skinner and Kulak Back in Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a massive trade on Friday, sending goaltender Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers for netminder Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round draft pick. The deal is being praised by many as a win for GM Kyle Dubas, who moved an inconsistent goalie with health questions and dumped his full salary in the process.

However, perhaps more importantly, it’s what the Penguins are getting back that should have fans most excited.

The Penguins Get A Good Look at Two Possible Extension Options

It’s important to note first that neither Skinner nor Kulak is extended beyond this season. If the Penguins opt to let both walk in free agency, that’s their prerogative. Dubas will get a good look at both in the coming months and will be able to determine whether extensions should be offered.

Should Dubas opt not to go there, he still gets something solid out of the trade: cap space.

As Josh Yohe of The Athletic writes:

“In fact, and brace yourselves for this, the Penguins are projected to have more than $53 million in salary cap space this summer. You read that correctly. Jack Johnson is finally coming off the books, as are several expiring contracts.” source – ‘With Penguins’ Tristan Jarry trade, Kyle Dubas takes another major leap forward’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 12/12/2025

If the Penguins don’t see a future for either acquisition, they can take the money saved by not signing either and head into the free agent market with a plan. Both players can be flipped at the NHL trade deadline if the Penguins fall out of playoff contention.

Why Might the Penguins Want to Keep Skinner and/or Kulak

Dubas shouldn’t make a decision to trade either or move on without first giving them a fair shake. Both are decent players. From my time covering the Edmonton Oilers, there’s a lot to like about the goaltender and the defenseman.

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner makes a save against the Ottawa Senators (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

While the Oilers felt it was time for something different, Skinner is not a bad netminder. He had the unenviable task of being thrust in as a starter when Jack Campbell didn’t cut it and Skinner was under a very bright spotlight where every game mattered. He wasn’t always able to deliver, but this is a goalie who took the Oilers to two Stanley Cup Final appearances and go as close as one other netminder in the NHL to winning it all. He’s had good and bad, but when he was bad, it was arguably in instances where the Oilers defense was horrendous in front of him.

In Kulak, the Penguins are getting a No. 6 defenseman in the regular season, but a potential No. 4 in the playoffs. Kulak wasn’t having the greatest 2025-26 campaign, but this is a player who has shown season after season that he’s a big-game guy. When the Oilers needed someone, Kulak was there, and he more than held his own.

Kulak is the kind of under-the-radar add that the Penguins might love. Whether he’s going to try and make good in free agency this summer isn’t known, but the Oilers never talked to him about an extension, so it’s unclear about what the blueliner might be looking for. For all we know, the Penguins could get him for a very fair price.