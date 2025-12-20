Capitals’ Wilson, Chychrun, and Thompson Are Making Cases for Team Canada

The 2026 Winter Olympics are taking place in February, and for the first time in many years, NHL players will be able to represent their home countries on international ice. Obviously, many fans are anxious to know if their team’s superstars will be chosen for the rosters, with Canada and the United States being the most awaited announcements. Per insider Pierre LeBrun, Olympic rosters will be finalized by Dec. 31.

Related: Meet the Capitals’ Minor League Call-Ups for 2025-26

Among the teams that feel they have serious contenders for the Olympic Games are the Washington Capitals. Forward Tom Wilson, defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and goaltender Logan Thompson have all put up standout performances this season and have pushed their names into the international conversation. Team Canada would greatly benefit from one (or more) of these Capitals joining their Olympic squad.

Wilson: An Offensive Machine

Capitals’ veteran Wilson came off a career season in 2024-25 and shows no signs of slowing down yet. The right winger has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games this season, and finds himself on the scoresheet more often than not. His speed and physicality are unparalleled. He uses force, strength, and a powerful check to get and maintain control of the puck and make a play.

He is multi-faceted in his offense, as well. Wilson can score at both 5-on-5 and on special teams, as well as make plays to the empty net. On the power play, he is a strong defensive presence as well, manning the front of the net and making critical deflections in high-pressure moments.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not only is Wilson a phenomenal player on the ice, but he’s also a leader and a valued member of the Capitals organization and his community. His coach, Spencer Carbery, spoke about his candidacy for Team Canada, saying, “What Canadians believe is our team: we play the right way.” He continued, “We compete. We do anything for each other. We’re a team first. And that’s Tom.”

Wilson has been dubbed the “bus driver” of the team by his fellow squad members, indicating that he is a driving force in all facets of the game. Team Canada could use someone with the speed, physicality, discipline, and offensive abilities of Wilson if they want to make a big push for a gold medal in the Olympic Games. LeBrun reported that “Team Canada will likely swap in Wilson for Travis Konecny [of the Flyers].” (From ‘Canada to start finalizing Olympic roster, zero in on last bubble spots: Catching up with Doug Armstrong’ – The Athletic, 12/4/2025)

Chychrun: Master of a Two-Way Game

Another member of the Capitals team who would be a strong asset to Team Canada is Chychrun. He is the definition of a two-way player. Strong, physical, and reliable on the blue line, while also showcasing an uncanny ability to make plays, deliver accurate passes, and score. He has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 34 games this season.

His two-goal performance last game appeared on Canada’s national broadcast, Sportsnet, which certainly bolstered his chances of getting attention from team executives and coaching staff. His 14 goals lead all NHL defensemen, helping him stand out even more. In an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast earlier this month, Elliotte Friedman revealed that Chychrun’s name has been bouncing around in conversation for the national team.

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun celebrates after scoring the go ahead goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he is a physical guy who knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage defensively. He has registered 38 blocked shots and 33 hits this season, as well as a 23:17 average time on ice. While he is a native of Florida, Chychrun is a dual citizen due to his father’s Canadian heritage. Team Canada would greatly benefit from such a versatile player as they chase a medal.

Thompson: Reliably Strong in Net

As the primary goaltender for the Capitals in his second campaign with the team, Thompson has made a name for himself in Washington. This season, he has a 14-7-3 record in his 24 starts. Last season, his record was just as impressive, ending at 31-6-6. Thompson has a .925 save percentage and averages just 2.00 goals-against per game. Per MoneyPuck, he has saved 25.3 more goals than expected, making him first in the league in that statistic.

Carbery has argued for Thompson’s case to make the national roster over fellow Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. He noted that “[Binnington] obviously has had a great track record. He’s won a Stanley Cup, won the 4 Nations last year with Team Canada,” and continued, “but the way that Logan Thompson has played last year and has backed it up again this year, good start to the season, he’s doing everything he needs to do to make a strong argument of why he should represent Canada at the Olympics.”

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Thompson’s only potential issue in making Team Canada’s roster could be with the coaching staff. While the team will be led by Jon Cooper, assistant coaches Bruce Cassidy and Pete DeBoer both coached Thompson while he was on the Vegas Golden Knights, and before he requested a trade.

He was slighted from participating in the 4 Nations Faceoff that featured the same coaching staff, despite his outstanding performance last season. However, despite any bad blood, his performance between the pipes is hard to ignore. An NHL Awards voter mused that, “At this point, if he doesn’t make Canada’s Olympic team, it is for something other than his play,” adding, “he is the best Canadian goaltender, and it’s not particularly close.”

Capitals defender Martin Fehervary has already been confirmed to be representing his nation, Slovakia, in the Olympic Games. When the countries’ final rosters come out at the end of this month, we will know for sure whether or not an additional Capital (or more) will be heading to Milan in February. The Games kick off on Feb. 11.