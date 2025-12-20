Maple Leafs Miss Out on Mason Marchment

The Toronto Maple Leafs have missed out on another top-six winger. They have been linked to Mason Marchment for the past few weeks, but now he is off the market. Late last night, just before the holiday roster freeze, he was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

After seeing that price tag for Marchment, who offers more than just offence, it truly makes you wonder why the Maple Leafs were not willing to pay the asking price. They are in desperate need of a shake-up to their roster after an awful start to the season that has lasted 33 games. Now, they are left searching for other options on the open market.

Maple Leafs Miss Out on Marchment

Obviously, no one truly knows why they did not try harder to acquire Marchment. It could have been too difficult to make the money work. Or maybe the coaching staff and front office did not feel he would be the right fit within the organization. However, it does seem like it had something to do with clearing cap space to make the transaction go through.

Mason Marchment, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Based on the deal between the Blue Jackets and Kraken, there was no salary retention. That means the Maple Leafs would have had to take on Marchment’s $4.5 million contract. As of right now, they have $3.9 million in cap space, but that is because Chris Tanev’s $4.5 million contract is on long-term injury reserve (LTIR). If he is as close as people think to returning, it does not make sense to use that money to bring in Marchment and then have to figure out the next steps as early as today’s game against the Nashville Predators. So, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving will now need to turn his attention to other players who could fit within the top six.

Available Top-Six Forwards

Now that the Maple Leafs will need to look elsewhere, there are a few other options to fill the hole in their top six. Looking at Nick Kypreos’ Trade Bait Board 1.0, two of the better lower-cost options who could still make an impact are Blake Coleman of the Calgary Flames and Kiefer Sherwood of the Vancouver Canucks. Both players fall more into the top-nine category and can move up and down the lineup, but in this case, they could be used in a top-six role.

If they look outside of the lower-cost range, there is a prime candidate in Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres. That option is likely unrealistic, given that Toronto and Buffalo do not typically trade with one another, but he would help fill the gap left by the departure of Mitch Marner this past offseason.

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs missed out on Marchment, who could have been a strong addition. Now, Treliving and his pro scouting staff will need to focus on other forwards who can help this team offensively. However, nothing can happen until the holiday roster freeze ends at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.