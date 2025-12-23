Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 12/23/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (19-14-2) at HURRICANES (22-10-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Samoskevich, a forward, will miss his second straight games.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)
Status report
Carrier did not practice on Monday or participate in the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision. … Andersen will make his first start since allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.
