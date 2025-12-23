Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Hurricanes – 12/23/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (19-14-2) at HURRICANES (22-10-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Samoskevich, a forward, will miss his second straight games.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

William Carrier — Jesperi Kotkaniemi – Bradly Nadeau

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Jordan Martinook (lower body)

Status report

Carrier did not practice on Monday or participate in the morning skate. He will be a game-time decision. … Andersen will make his first start since allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 4.

Latest for THW: