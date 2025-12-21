Panthers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Marchand, Historic Comeback and Winter Classic

The Florida Panthers are currently in the thick of the 2025-26 season, navigating significant roster changes and injury challenges as they approach the holiday break. Here are the biggest storylines and the team’s schedule for the week ahead (Dec. 22-28).

The “Marchand Era” in Sunrise

The most talked-about storyline of the season continues to be Brad Marchand’s impact. Now 37 years old, the veteran forward is leading the team in scoring (20 goals, 39 points) and has become the offensive catalyst. His performance has been critical, especially with other key stars out of the lineup. He recently scored his 20th goal of the season in a dramatic comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Historic Comeback Results in Sluggish Start

Just days ago (Dec. 19), the Panthers pulled off one of the wildest wins in franchise history. Trailing the Hurricanes 3-0 in the third period, they scored three goals in under 10 minutes—including a game-tying goal by Sam Reinhart in the final minute—before winning in a shootout. This resilience has kept them competitive in the Atlantic Division race.

The team ran out of gas the next day, however, and fell to the St. Louis Blues 6-2. The Panthers got off to a slow start and continued to look tired throughout Saturday’s game, ending their three-game winning streak.

Preparation for the Winter Classic

The team is in the final stages of preparation to host the 2026 NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2 at LoanDepot Park. The league’s “Road to the NHL Winter Classic” docuseries is currently airing, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s preparation and Matthew Tkachuk’s rehab process.

Panthers Schedule Dec 22 – 28

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Tue, Dec 23 7:00 PM @ Carolina Hurricanes Lenovo Center (Raleigh, NC) Sat, Dec 27 7:00 PM vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, FL)

