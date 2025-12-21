Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Lee, Horvat’s Void, Recent Skid and More

Here are the current storylines and schedule for the New York Islanders for the holiday week of Dec. 22-28.

Bo Horvat’s Void

The most critical storyline is the absence of top-line center Bo Horvat, who suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 11 against the Anaheim Ducks. He has missed the last four games (including yesterday’s loss to the Buffalo Sares). With a 1-3 week recovery timeline originally projected, a major question for the week ahead is whether he can return for the marquee matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Recent Skid & Standings Watch

After a strong stretch where they moved into a playoff position, the Islanders have stumbled slightly, dropping back-to-back games. They lost 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday (Dec. 19) and fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Sabres yesterday (Dec. 20). They need to stabilize before the holiday break.

Anders Lee Chasing 300

Captain Anders Lee scored his 298th career goal on Friday against Vancouver. He is now just two goals shy of the 300-goal milestone. With Horvat out, the team is relying heavily on Lee’s production and Mathew Barzal (who has shifted to center and is on a 7-game point streak) to drive the offense.

The “Battle of New York” Looming

The week concludes with a massive rivalry game against the Rangers at UBS Arena on Saturday, Dec. 27. Given the tight Metropolitan Division race, this post-Christmas clash is a high-stakes encounter.

Islanders Schedule Dec. 22 – 28

Date Day Opponent Time (ET) Venue Dec 23 Tuesday vs. New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM UBS Arena Dec 27 Saturday vs. New York Rangers 6:00 PM UBS Arena Dec 28 Sunday @ Columbus Blue Jackets 5:00 PM Nationwide Arena

