Hurricanes’ Bradly Nadeau Again Making a Case for Top-Six Role

Despite the Carolina Hurricanes blowing two three-goal leads in their recent back-to-back, there were some silver linings to look upon. The power play has scored nine goals in its last nine games, in addition to three in the previous two. Also, Hurricanes’ prospect Bradly Nadeau is once again making the case to slot within the top six.

Nadeau in Top Six Role

Following the unfortunate upper-body injury to Seth Jarvis against the Florida Panthers on Friday night (Dec. 19), the Hurricanes recalled Nadeau from the Chicago Wolves. Jarvis was placed on injured reserve (IR) on Saturday, Dec. 20, meaning he will miss at least a week. In his absence, there is no reason why Nadeau shouldn’t get a chance within the top six for the Hurricanes. Back on Oct. 25, The Hockey Writers had an article discussing why Nadeau should have gotten a look then. Now, it’s time to revisit it.

At that point, Nadeau had two goals and four points in the first three American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Wolves. As of his recent call-up, Nadeau has nine goals and 20 points in 18 games, along with a plus-9. After scoring 32 goals and 58 points in 64 games for the Wolves during the 2024-25 season, Nadeau is over a point-per-game pace once again. It’s starting to become clear that Nadeau should be getting a longer look in the NHL soon. That said, with Jarvis out, he should be given a chance until his return.

Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

In seven games for the 2025-26 season, Nadeau has two goals, with his second coming on the second power-play goal in the Hurricanes’ 6-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 20. Nadeau has only managed 11:44 of average ice time, but has still made an impact, even in limited minutes. He was placed on the fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Mark Jankowski in the Lightning game and on the second power-play unit. He was noticeable, despite the loss.

The Hurricanes placed Jackson Blake on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov in the game on Saturday. They also moved Taylor Hall up to the second line, right wing with Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stankoven. So far this season, it seems like Hall has played well with Jankowski and, at times, Eric Robinson on the fourth line. That said, the Hurricanes could move Hall back to play next to Jankowski to keep that chemistry together and place Nadeau on the second line with Ehlers and Stankoven.

Size wouldn’t be a factor as both Blake and Nadeau are 5-foot-11 and weigh 180 to 185 pounds, respectively. While Nadeau is 20 compared to Blake’s 22, the former could be allowed, like his counterpart in the top six, to see what it could look like for chemistry and experience. The Hurricanes have given Blake, Stankoven, Jarvis, and other younger guys opportunities in the top six; why not Nadeau?

There is still some growing to do in his overall game, but it’s clear Nadeau can score. Plus, his success in the AHL with the Wolves is showing that he is getting ever closer to a longer look in the NHL. Even with the window being maybe a week due to Jarvis being on IR, a chance for Nadeau could give the Hurricanes a better indicator of where he is in his development. The team has seen this season already how Charles Alexias Legault and Joel Nystrom have done with their opportunities due to injuries on the blue line. It got to a point where Nystrom got a four-year extension.

If there is someone who should get a chance like that as well, it should be Nadeau. He’s been playing well in the AHL and has scored two goals already in seven games for the Hurricanes in limited time. Furthermore, he scored on the power play in his first game back in the NHL. It makes sense to give Nadeau a look in the top six for the limited time he has until Jarvis returns. The only thing is whether the coaching staff will give him an opportunity to showcase his skills in a bigger role than he currently has.