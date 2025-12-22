Rangers Youth Are the Only Ones Who Can Save 2025-26 Season

When the New York Rangers lost to one of the worst teams in the league on Monday (the Vancouver Canucks), it felt like a death sentence. In fact, it sparked so much panic in the organization that it forced them to call up their two top prospects, Gabe Perreault and Brennan Othmann. Those two, along with other younger players in the organization, might be the only ones who can save the team from disaster.

What would mark a disaster? Considering that the Rangers were two games away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final less than two years ago, anything short of making the playoffs would be. Last season was bad enough, and 2025-26 was at least supposed to be a rebound in the right direction.

But as it stands right now, it’s more likely than not that the original six franchise won’t host games at Madison Square Garden come late April. If the season were to end today, the Rangers would, in fact, be left outside the playoffs.

Why the Trend Has Become a Concern

In the past, I have given head coach Mike Sullivan and the coaching staff credit for the strong structure they have brought to the team. However, after getting shut out by the Chicago Blackhawks, Canucks and Nashville Predators recently (all of which are at the bottom of the standings), concerns grew with the playoffs looking more unrealistic for a second straight season.

The Rangers remain plagued by a lack of scoring, with the team ranking 30th in the league in goals for per game, according to stats from NHL.com.

Othmann and Perreault Are the Last Hope

On the other hand, the Rangers found a way to beat the St Louis Blues on Thursday without Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox, and the third-period rally to beat the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Both Othmann and Perreault were in the lineup, as well as rookie defenseman Scott Morrow.

Scott Morrow, New York Rangers (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The Rangers’ record continues to be perfect this season (5-0-0) with Perreault. It’s not a coincidence. Perreault is clearly providing the Rangers with an offensive spark, and they need it now more than ever.

Of course, young players will make mistakes like Morrow’s ill-advised turnover in the neutral zone while the Rangers were on the power play that led to a 4-2 Flyers lead. But an encouraging sign was the coaching staff stuck with him and let Morrow redeem himself later, setting up the game-tying goal on another Ranger power play later in the game, instead of benching him.

Mistakes will continue to happen – but if there’s anything to take away from Saturday’s game, it’s that the organization’s top prospects are providing a high-risk, high-reward situation. Now, the team will only hope that the high risk will turn more moderate over time because the Rangers need all of the offensive firepower and skill they can get in the lineup, especially if captain J.T. Miller, who left Saturday’s game, is forced to miss an extended period of time.

Despite the strong structure, giving important minutes to Conor Sheary and Braden Schneider just isn’t working. It’s too much of an ask for players whose limited skillsets call for more role play.

The reality is, in a Rangers season that’s holding together with only duct tape and bubble gum, the kids are the only ones that can save it. Simply put, Morrow and Perreault need to keep playing, and you live with the mistakes, while hoping their skillsets make up for it.

As of now, the odds of making the playoffs aren’t in the Rangers’ favor. They sit two points out of the top three in the Metropolitan Division and a point behind the New Jersey Devils for the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. At some point, a big winning streak is needed to give themselves a fighter’s chance at making the playoffs, as I recently argued.

We are certainly going to find out if the kids are alright soon. If not, the Rangers might be stuck in mediocrity for some time, which would be a dark and dull place to be in.