Stars Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Seguin, Robertson, Winning Streak and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Dallas Stars and their schedule for the week ahead, Dec. 21-27.

Tyler Seguin Out Long-Term

The most significant news is that forward Tyler Seguin underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on Tuesday, Dec. 16. While initially deemed likely out for the season, the team announced his recovery timeframe will be re-evaluated after the Olympic break in February 2026. This is a major loss for the team’s forward depth.

Offensive Explosion & Winning Streak

The Stars are currently riding a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a dominant 8-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Dec. 19, which followed a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks the night before. The offense is clicking, having scored 13 goals in their last two games alone.

Jason Robertson’s Hot Hand

Jason Robertson is in peak form, recording two goals and an assist in Friday’s win against Anaheim. With that performance, he secured his third career 100-point calendar year (regular season & playoffs combined), joining franchise legends like Mike Modano in that exclusive club.

Road Warriors

The Stars continue to be one of the best road teams in the NHL. With their recent sweep of the California back-to-back set, they improved their road record significantly (13-2-4), showing they can win dominantly away from home.

Stars Schedule Dec. 21 – 27

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Sun, Dec. 21 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs American Airlines Center Tue, Dec. 23 6:30 PM Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena Sat, Dec. 27 8:00 PM Chicago Blackhawks American Airlines Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.