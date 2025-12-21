Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Devils – 12/21/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (16-14-4) at DEVILS (20-14-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring

Owen Power — Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Jack Hughes will play after missing 18 games with a finger injury. … Meier will play after missing five games for personal reasons due to a family health matter, and Gritsyuk will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, and MacEwen, a forward, each participated in the Devils’ optional morning skate but remain unavailable. … New Jersey reassigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Chowlowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Rosen, a forward, could play after being recalled from Rochester in the AHL.

