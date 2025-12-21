Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Devils – 12/21/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (16-14-4) at DEVILS (20-14-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram — Michael Kesselring
Owen Power — Jacob Bryson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Isac Rosen
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Jack Hughes will play after missing 18 games with a finger injury. … Meier will play after missing five games for personal reasons due to a family health matter, and Gritsyuk will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Kovacevic, a defenseman, and MacEwen, a forward, each participated in the Devils’ optional morning skate but remain unavailable. … New Jersey reassigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to Utica of the American Hockey League.
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Chowlowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Rosen, a forward, could play after being recalled from Rochester in the AHL.
