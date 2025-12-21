Canucks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Winning Streak, Ohgren, Sherwood and More

Don’t look now, but the Vancouver Canucks, who appeared to be starting a rebuild after trading their captain, Quinn Hughes, are inching closer and closer to a playoff spot. Here are the storylines and schedule for the upcoming holiday week (Dec. 22-28) as they try to put themselves back into the postseason conversation.

Buium, Rossi, Ohgren & Demko Fueling 4-Game Winning Streak

The post-Hughes era has started with a bang, as the Canucks have not lost a game since trading him to the Minnesota Wild. They are currently on a four-game winning streak – their first of the season – and the three new additions, Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, have been a huge part of it. Buium has seamlessly stepped into a top-four role, averaging 20 minutes a night. Rossi has looked comfortable in the top six, and Ohgren leads all the newcomers with two goals and three points. They have also injected energy and speed into the lineup, something that seemed to be lacking earlier in the season.

Zeev Buium, Vancouver Canucks (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Thatcher Demko‘s return to Vezina Trophy form has also helped the cause, not to mention the Canucks’ newfound confidence and structure defensively, two things that were supposed to be strengths of this team from the beginning of the season. Demko has only allowed two goals in his last three starts, but has only had to face 72 shots. He hasn’t been overtaxed, which is important, considering his injury history. If the team can stay structured in their defensive game and limit the chances in front of him, there is a higher chance he will stay healthy for the rest of the season.

Liam Ohgren Quickly Becoming a Story in Vancouver

While Buium and Rossi were arguably the headliners of the Hughes trade, Ohgren is quickly making a name for himself as more than just a “throw-in”. Drafted 19th overall in 2022 by the Wild, he came into Vancouver with zeros on his statline, and wasn’t expected to be a key part of the team so soon. Well, that tune is changing, as he now has three points in four games as a Canuck and has been noticeable in every game so far.

Liam Ohgren, Vancouver Canucks (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Playing mostly on the fourth line alongside Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson, Ohgren has showcased his size, speed, and shot, reminding everyone why he was a highly touted prospect in the 2022 Draft. His hands and creativity were also on display in the shootout on Saturday against the Boston Bruins, as he deked out Jeremy Swayman to send the Canucks to their fourth-straight victory. While it’s only a small sample size, he might be as important a piece as Buium and Rossi when we look back on this trade in five years.

Sasson & Karlsson Establishing Themselves as Part of the New Core

Now that Hughes is no longer a part of the Canucks’ future, the team will have to establish a new core to build around. Buium, Rossi and Ohgren figure to be part of it, but Sasson and Karlsson are surprisingly entering the conversation as well. Both forwards were key in the Abbotsford Canucks’ run to the Calder Cup last season, and now they are fueling the bottom-six in Vancouver.

Related: Canucks News & Rumours: Demko, Hughes, Sherwood & Patterson

Sasson wasn’t on the opening night roster, but ever since his first game against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 16, he’s become a staple in the lineup. Not only that, but he’s been a source of offence, as well. With his sixth goal on Saturday, he set a new career-high in points with eight, and is on pace for 17 goals. His breakaway speed and tenacity on the forecheck have made the undrafted free agent a legitimate NHL player, and someone the Canucks might be able to build the bottom-six around.

As for Karlsson, he was going to be part of the opening night roster, regardless, considering he wasn’t waiver exempt. But, fast-forward 32 games, and he’s been full value for his spot on the team. He now has a career-high seven goals after his first multigoal game and three-point night against the Bruins, and is increasing his ceiling with every shift he plays. His development has been a slow burn, but the patience is starting to pay off.

Kiefer Sherwood Increasing Trade Value With Recent Hot Streak

Kiefer Sherwood has been a huge story in Vancouver ever since he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2024. Last season, he hit a career-high 19 goals and led the NHL with 462 hits. This season, after only 34 games, he already has 16 goals, two hat tricks (most recently against the New York Islanders), and is second in the league with 153 hits. He’s been a monster in all facets of the game and could parlay these last two seasons into a massive payday. In fact, there are rumours that the Columbus Blue Jackets are willing to pay him over $5 million average annual value (AAV).

Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Sherwood’s latest hot streak (four goals in his last five games) has definitely increased his trade value across the league. The Canucks are reportedly looking for at least a first-round pick in return, which should be the asking price considering his production and pest-like qualities he would bring to a Stanley Cup contender (from ‘Ottawa Senators scouring trade market for help as struggles mount,’ Ottawa Citizen, 12/15/25).

Canucks Schedule Dec. 22 – 28

Note: No games are scheduled from Dec 23–26 for the holiday break.