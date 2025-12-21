Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Ullmark, Injuries, Firepower and More

The Ottawa Senators enter the week of Dec. 21–27, 2025, riding a wave of momentum, having won four of their last five games as they fight to solidify their position in the Atlantic Division playoff race.

Finding “Vezina-Caliber” Stability

After a rocky start to the month, starting goaltender Linus Ullmark appears to be returning to form. He recently secured a shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins and was steady in a win against the Winnipeg Jets. His performance is viewed as the “X-factor” for the team’s playoff push.

The Injury Bug

The Senators’ depth is being tested.

Lars Eller is out for several weeks with a broken foot. Shane Pinto remains on injured reserve (lower body), creating a hole in the centre position. Defenceman Tyler Kleven suffered a lower-body injury against the Chicago Blackhawks and is ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

On a positive note, defenceman Thomas Chabot has recently returned to the lineup.

Top-Six Firepower

The offence is clicking, led by Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson, who have been the team’s most consistent scorers. Captain Brady Tkachuk has also heated up significantly, scoring multiple goals in recent games, including a winner in overtime against the Jets earlier in the week.

Battle for the Atlantic

The Senators are currently sitting in a wild card conversation but are trying to claw their way out of the middle of the pack. They are looking to close the gap on division rivals like the Florida Panthers and Bruins before the holiday break.

Senators Schedule Dec 21 -27

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Notes Sun, Dec 21 7:00 PM @ Boston Bruins TD Garden Critical Atlantic Division clash. Tue, Dec 23 7:00 PM vs. Buffalo Sabres Canadian Tire Centre Final game before the holiday break. Sat, Dec 27 7:00 PM @ Toronto Maple Leafs Scotiabank Arena “Battle of Ontario” rivalry game.

