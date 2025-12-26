NHL Rumors: Marchessault & Maple Leafs, Fleury Update, Tomasek Leaves Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston offered a couple of big stories on Friday. Among them was news focused on Jonathan Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury, Connor Murphy, and others. Finally, David Tomasek is leaving the Edmonton Oilers, with the two sides having mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Jonathan Marchessault Drawing Interest From Maple Leafs?

Jonathan Marchessault is quietly becoming one of the more interesting veteran options on the market. LeBrun notes the Toronto Maple Leafs as a potential fit, largely because acquiring Marchessault would be more about moving his remaining contract than paying a premium in assets.

“Marchessault, 34, would have to consent via his full no-movement clause, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he would consider the Leafs, where he would get a top-six role skating alongside either Auston Matthews or John Tavares.” source – ‘NHL trade matchmaker: Predicting where top targets go by the deadline, part 2’ – Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston – The Athletic – 12/26/2025

Chris Johnston adds Montreal as another logical landing spot, where Marchessault’s Quebec ties and scoring touch would appeal to both the roster and fanbase, though salary would need to go out.

Connor Murphy as a Defensive Upgrade Target

Connor Murphy is viewed as a potential depth upgrade on the right side for contenders. LeBrun links him to the Florida Panthers, who may look to improve their third pairing, especially with LTIR flexibility available.

Johnston points to the Vegas Golden Knights as another option, given their ongoing need on the right side of the blue line following Alex Pietrangelo’s injury.

Chicago is expected to do right by Murphy if he’s moved, sending him to a playoff contender.

Yegor Chinakhov Seeking a Fresh Start

Yegor Chinakhov’s trade request hasn’t gone away, and his role with the Columbus Blue Jackets remains uncertain after roster changes. LeBrun suggests San Jose could be a fit, with the Sharks holding extra second-round picks and a willingness to take on reclamation projects.

Johnston highlights the Buffalo Sabres as another intriguing option, particularly with Jarmo Kekäläinen now running the Sabres and familiar with Chinakhov from their time together in Columbus.

Marc-André Fleury Comeback Buzz

Marc-André Fleury’s name continues to surface. Most recently, he was linked to the Edmonton Oilers or the Montreal Canadiens, assuming he has a real interest in returning to the NHL.

LeBrun reports multiple teams have inquired about a potential return from retirement, with Tampa Bay and Edmonton mentioned as speculative fits.

David Tomasek and Oilers Agree to Terminate Contract For Return to Europe

The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed a rumor that surfaced on Thursday that forward David Tomasek is leaving the team. The Oilers released a statement and posted on their official site:

“The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they will be placing forward David Tomasek on waivers for the purpose of contract termintation. The 29-year-old will hit the waiver wire on Sunday following the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

The native of Czechia appeared in 22 games with the Oilers this season, scoring three goals and two assists.

When the Oilers signed Jack Roslovic, it was likely the beginning of the end of Tomasek, whose role started to diminish. When Zach Hyman returned from injury, Tomasek often became a healthy scratch. He wanted to try the NHL but knew a return to Europe was a possibility.