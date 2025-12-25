NHL Rumors: 2 Teams & Fleury, Failed Kotkaniemi Trade, Canucks “Hybrid Rebuild”

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Marc-André Fleury’s name is resurfacing in comeback chatter, and two teams are being closely linked. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes may not be done shopping for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was reportedly dangled in a recently failed trade. The Edmonton Oilers are quietly targeting a particular trade piece, and the Vancouver Canucks are trying to explain a direction that they’re calling a hybrid rebuild.

Canadiens and Oilers Linked to Marc-André Fleury

Marc-André Fleury may be 39 years old and officially retired, but the door to an NHL return isn’t completely closed. According to Mike Rupp and Devan Dubnyk on NHL Network this week, Fleury’s name has come up internally around the league, with the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens emerging as the most logical fits if a comeback ever materializes.

Both agreed Fleury wouldn’t return to serve as a backup or as a ceremonial addition. If he comes back, it’s to play — and to win. Edmonton checks that box. Despite adding Tristan Jarry and the look they’re giving Connor Ingram, the Oilers’ goaltending picture remains unsettled, especially with injuries again creeping in.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Montreal offers a different appeal. As a Quebec native, Fleury finishing his career with the Canadiens would be a storybook ending. While the Habs aren’t Cup favorites, meaningful games at home could still be a draw. The future of Sam Montembeault seems unclear.

Ultimately, Fleury’s decision would come down to legacy versus one last serious chase.

Hurricanes Willing to Move Kotkaniemi in Bigger Picture

Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s name quietly surfaced in trade discussions earlier this season — and that could matter moving forward. On an episode of The DFO Rundown, The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta revealed the Carolina Hurricanes discussed a deal with the Los Angeles Kings that would have sent Phillip Danault to Carolina, with Kotkaniemi as the centerpiece going the other way.

The Kings ultimately balked, not because of Kotkaniemi’s $4.82 million cap hit, but due to the remaining term on his deal and uncertainty about his fit. They instead opted for draft capital in a deal with Montreal.

The takeaway isn’t that Kotkaniemi is unwanted — it’s that Carolina is open to moving him. With Seth Jarvis sidelined week-to-week and the Hurricanes never afraid to swing big, Kotkaniemi could easily be included in a larger package. If his name was on the table once, it likely still is as the trade freeze approaches its end.

Oilers Targeting a Very Specific Third-Line Center

When Bob Stauffer hints at something regarding the Oilers, it’s usually because he’s heard something. His recent comment about a “big third-line right-shot centre on a team that thinks they might still be in it, but doesn’t think they will be” immediately sparked speculation.

The Oilers aren’t looking for star power. They’re looking for certainty. A big, right-handed third-line center who can win face-offs, kill penalties, and handle playoff minutes has been a long-standing need.

The Oilers trust their stars, but there are questions about the bottom six, and moving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins off that top line to fill the 3C spot isn’t the preferred move.

Canucks Navigating a “Hybrid Rebuild”

TSN’s Craig Button was as confused as everyone else when the Vancouver Canucks’ use of the phrase “hybrid rebuild” was brought up. No one knows precisely what it means, and the term has already drawn criticism. Some believe it’s just jargon-heavy garbage and a way to direct the narrative that really suggests the Canucks won’t undergo an actual rebuild.

Vancouver isn’t ready to tear everything down, but they probably should. Their roster sits awkwardly in a place where few know what they are. That said, it appears management thinks the young players, developing alongside veterans, are still capable of winning games.

GM Patrik Allvin’s wording suggests the Canucks are trying to compete without committing fully in either direction.

