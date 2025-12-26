Tristan Jarry’s Injury Is a Blessing in Disguise for the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers finally addressed their goaltending, acquiring Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick. However, in just three starts and under eight periods with his new team, Jarry got injured after going post-to-post to make a save. Head coach Kris Knoblauch announced that the newest Oiler would be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury, leaving a gaping hole between the pipes.

This is a massive blow to a team that has had goaltending concerns all season. They finally found their upgrade, and now he’s sidelined. However, let’s look at the glass half full. This injury can be a blessing in disguise because it gives the organization a chance to evaluate its internal options before seeking a solution elsewhere. The next couple of weeks will provide clarity on the goaltending situation and whether any other changes are required.

A Battle for the Backup Position

Calvin Pickard and Connor Ingram are the netminders who must be relied upon until Jarry returns. While that’s risky, this is a massive opportunity for them to step up and prove why they belong on the roster.

Pickard has had a miserable season thus far, posting a 3.93 goals-against average (GAA) and an .861 save percentage (SV%) through 13 games (10 starts). However, he has been much better as of late. He was outstanding against the Tampa Bay Lightning in a losing effort, he stopped numerous breakaways in a loss against the Montreal Canadiens, and he stopped all 13 shots he faced coming in relief after Jarry’s injury against the Boston Bruins.

Pickard’s best performances have come when he’s seemingly playing for his job. He’s likely not on the team anymore if that Tampa Bay game goes poorly. He was unplayable heading into that performance, and he played as if his job depended on it. Now that Jarry is injured, he has an opportunity to prove why he should be the backup over Ingram or anyone else they decide to bring in. The next few weeks will determine whether Pickard will remain an Oiler or be placed on waivers.

Then, there’s Ingram. He has started the last two games, both of which were wins, and he looked great. He stopped 28 of 31 shots for a .903 SV% against the Vegas Golden Knights, and stopped 18 of 19 shots for a .947 SV% against the Calgary Flames. The Oilers have clamoured for above .900 goaltending, and they got it these last two games. The Oilers are now 5-0-0 in games not started by Pickard or Stuart Skinner, with Jarry being 3-0-0, and Ingram being 2-0-0. If his strong play continues, Ingram might be the new backup goaltender in Oil County when Jarry returns.

Maybe Another Goalie Trade Isn’t Necessary

There has been heavy speculation that the Oilers are interested in bringing in Alex Lyon or Laurent Brossoit to fill the backup position. There have also been rumours about Marc-Andre Fleury coming out of retirement, and Edmonton being a potential option for an NHL return.

Vegas Golden Knights left winger Cole Reinhardt fights for the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goalie Connor Ingram (Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images)

However, if the Ingram experiment works, a trade isn’t necessary. Management can allocate its assets and cap space to fill other holes in the lineup. The Oilers could still use another veteran defenceman, a scoring winger, or an impactful third-line centre. If they can solve their backup goalie situation internally, that’s the best-case scenario.

Related: Which AHL Goalie Will the Oilers Recall if Tristan Jarry Is Sidelined?

But if that experiment fails, the Oilers will have time to fill that need before the trade deadline. This is a trial period, and it will determine if Ingram sinks or swims. Pickard also plays better under pressure, so maybe internal competition will bring out the best in him. These two netminders are playing for their NHL careers and have something to prove. They might not get another chance, so they’d better make the most of it.

Jarry’s injury isn’t ideal, but there’s a silver lining. Perhaps the backup goalie has been with the organization all along. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.