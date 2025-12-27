Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blues – 12/27/25

The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (16-16-4) at BLUES (14-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Marchessault took part in the morning skate but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jonatan Berggren — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Otto Stenberg

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Snuggerud will return after missing 12 games following left wrist surgery. … Kyrou returns after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

