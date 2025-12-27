Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blues – 12/27/25

The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (16-16-4) at BLUES (14-16-8)
8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Marchessault took part in the morning skate but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Speculation Surrounds Marchessault’s Future With the Predators
- NHL Rumors: Marchessault & Maple Leafs, Fleury Update, Tomasek Leaves Oilers
- NHL Morning Recap – December 24, 2025
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jonatan Berggren — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Otto Stenberg
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Snuggerud will return after missing 12 games following left wrist surgery. … Kyrou returns after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumours: Stolarz Mystery Continues, Montembeault Recalled & More
- St. Louis Blues’ 12 Days of Christmas: A Tribute to Doug Armstrong
- Blues’ New Faces Have Improved Their Roster