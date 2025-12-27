Projected Lineups for Predators vs Blues – 12/27/25

The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others. 

PREDATORS (16-16-4) at BLUES (14-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Marchessault took part in the morning skate but is expected to miss his fourth straight game.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jonatan Berggren — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Pius Suter — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Otto Stenberg

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Snuggerud will return after missing 12 games following left wrist surgery. … Kyrou returns after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

