St. Louis Blues’ 12 Days of Christmas: A Tribute to Doug Armstrong

The 2025-26 season will be the last for Doug Armstrong as the general manager (GM) of the St. Louis Blues. After 16 seasons at the helm, Armstrong will turn over the reins this coming summer. In honor of Armstrong’s last season and the Christmas season, let’s take a trip down memory lane to some of the big moments in Armstrong’s career, to the tune of the “12 Days of Christmas.”

Do not worry, we do not judge anyone who cannot sing. Feel free to join in!

On the First Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

A Stanley Cup in 2019!

The long-awaited moment finally came on June 12, 2019. The Blues went to Boston and won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, earning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. The list of credits is endless, but Armstrong’s fingerprints are all over this championship team. From various offseason moves (we will get into those later) to making a coaching change at the right time, Armstrong made all the right decisions.

On the Second Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

2 Bold Offer Sheets

The Blues accelerated their rebuild in 2024-25 and reached the playoffs. A big reason for that was Armstrong’s bold decision in August of 2024, when he tendered offer sheets to forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg, both with the Edmonton Oilers at the time. The move was bold not only because of the rarity of offer sheets, but also because Holloway and Broberg had not yet proven themselves in the NHL, though both had high upside.

Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As it turned out, both made significant contributions to the Blues. Holloway was a near 30-goal scorer last season, while Broberg has emerged as a top defenseman. Both are part of the team’s core moving forward.

2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Third Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

3 July 1st Transactions

Remember those offseason moves we mentioned earlier? They make their appearance here. July 1, 2018 was a big day for the Blues. Armstrong made three significant transactions that turned the team from a playoff hopeful to a Stanley Cup contender.

First, he brought back David Perron on a four-year contract. Shortly after, depth center Tyler Bozak signed a three-year deal. The icing on the cake came later in the day when Armstrong made the deal of a lifetime, sending three forwards and a draft pick to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Ryan O’Reilly.

Eleven months later, the Blues were Stanley Cup champions. Armstrong set out to make the team a Cup contender, and they won it in just one season.

3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Fourth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

4 Captains Named

In his 16 years as GM, Armstrong has named four players to wear the “C.” Each captain has served the team well and left their mark. Clearly, Armstrong chose well.

David Backes — Five seasons as captain; helped team return to playoffs in the post-lockout era.

Alex Pietrangelo — Four seasons as captain; first captain to lift the Stanley Cup in team history

O’Reilly — Two-and-a-half seasons as captain; reached the playoffs twice.

Brayden Schenn– Two seasons and counting as captain; helped team return to playoffs last season.

St. Louis Blues’ Alex Pietrangelo holds the Stanley Cup (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Fifth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

5 AWARD WINNERS

Five Blues have received regular-season awards during Armstrong’s time as GM. Armstrong himself received one, winning the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in 2012. Head coach Ken Hitchcock won the Jack Adams Award that season as the league’s best coach. Furthermore, goaltenders Jaroslav Halak and Brian Elliott won the William M. Jennings Trophy that same season for allowing the fewest goals.

The last award winner came in 2019, when O’Reilly took home the Selke Trophy for the league’s best defensive forward. O’Reilly also won the Conn Smythe Award during that year’s playoffs, but the purpose of this day is for regular-season awards; we will still give O’Reilly a shoutout for his playoff award.

5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Sixth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

6 Goaltenders Shuffling

Before Jordan Binnington came onto the scene in 2019, the Blues went through multiple goalies as they searched for the one who would bring the Stanley Cup to St. Louis. Of the six goalies we are about to name, four were traded for or signed, showcasing Armstrong’s determination to find “the one” for between the pipes.

Jaroslav Halak — 2010-2014

Brian Elliott — 2011-2016

Jake Allen — 2013-2020

Ryan Miller — 2014

Martin Brodeur — 2014

Binnington- 2019-present

Martin Brodeur, St. Louis Blues (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Ty Conklin did play for the Blues during the 2010-11 season, but since he was signed before Armstrong took the reins, we are not including him as part of the six.

6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named. 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Seventh Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

7 Significant Draft Picks

Armstrong has certainly worked his magic in free agency and trades, but he has made some significant draft picks over the years. Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Pietrangelo, Binnington, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Colton Parayko have had essential roles in one way or another.

Some newer draft picks are looking to make an impact with the team, but these are the seven who have stood out in the Armstrong era.

7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Eighth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

8 Banners Raised

During Armstrong’s time, eight banners have been raised to the rafters at Enterprise Center. Five have been for team success under Armstrong, while three retired numbers have gone up as well.

2011-12 Central Division Championship Banner

2014-15 Central Division Championship Banner

Bobby Plager’s #5 retired in 2017

2019 Western Conference Champions Banner (even if no one noticed it)

2019 Stanley Cup Champions Banner

2019-20 Central Division Champions Banner

Chris Pronger‘s #44 retired in 2022

Wait, we said eight banners, didn’t we? We only listed seven new ones. That is because the eighth banner raised was already in the rafters, but was lowered and raised again in a special moment.

On the night the Blues retired Bobby Plager’s number, the organization decided to commemorate him joining his brother, Barclay, in the rafters of the then-Scottrade Center. As Bobby’s banner was making its way up, it suddenly stopped. Then, Barclay’s #8 banner started to lower until it was alongside his brother’s. Together, the brothers were raised to the rafters, immortalizing them in team history together.

5 years ago today, #5 Bobby Plager went up into the rafters to join his brother #8 Barclay Plager forever.

💙💛 #STLBlues💙💛 pic.twitter.com/nvrMgaChsw — Jeremy A. Boyer 🎹 (@JABsMusic) February 2, 2022

8 Banners Raised, 7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Ninth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

9 Significant Trades

Armstrong has always looked for opportunities to make the team better. Looking back on his time as GM, nine trades were significant for the team, either because they made the team Cup contenders or improved the roster.

2010 trade for Halak

2011 trade for Chris Stewart and Kevin Shattenkirk

2013 trade for Jay Bouwmeester

2014 trade for Miller

2015 trade of T.J. Oshie for Troy Brouwer

2017 trade for Schenn

2018 trade for O’Reilly

2019 trade for Justin Faulk

2021 trade for Pavel Buchnevich

9 Significant Trades, 8 Banners Raised, 7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Tenth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

10 Playoff Road Wins

The championship team Armstrong constructed in 2019 was a road warrior, winning 10 of 13 road games. This includes winning three out of four games on the road against the Boston Bruins in the Final. Furthermore, the 10 road wins tie an NHL record for most by a Stanley Cup champion.

St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, in Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Final (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

10 Playoff Road Wins, 9 Significant Trades, 8 Banners Raised, 7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Eleventh Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

11 Playoff Trips

Armstrong’s teams have been a model of consistency. In his 16 seasons as GM, the Blues made the playoffs 11 times: 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025. The team has advanced past the first round five times, to the Conference Final twice, and the Stanley Cup Final once.

The Goal that Changed the Blues & Blackhawks Rivalry



Troy Brouwer Game 7 Deciding Goal 2016 pic.twitter.com/0flznvFIIP — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) December 18, 2024

11 Playoff Trips, 10 Playoff Road Wins, 9 Significant Trades, 8 Banners Raised, 7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, Doug Armstrong Gave to Me…

12x International

Armstrong knows a thing or two about winning. In addition to his Stanley Cup with the Blues, he has found success in international competition. He has medaled seven times, including five golds. He also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team Canada.

This success has earned Armstrong a spot in the Triple Gold Club, an exclusive club for those who have won a Stanley Cup, a Gold Medal, and a World Championship.

Furthermore, Armstrong was named Team Canada’s GM for the 2022 Winter Olympics, although the NHL eventually did not participate. However, Armstrong will once again serve in the role for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

12x International, 11 Playoff Trips, 10 Playoff Road Wins, 9 Significant Trades, 8 Banners Raised, 7 Significant Draft Picks, 6 Goaltenders Shuffling, 5 AWARD WINNERS, 4 Captains Named, 3 July 1st Transactions, 2 Bold Offer Sheets, and a Stanley Cup in 2019!

An Undisputed Legacy

This Christmas-themed tribute has highlighted Armstrong’s many successes. It is not a stretch to say that the Hockey Hall of Fame will one day be calling his name. Until we find out that answer, there is certainly much to celebrate about his career so far, and it is not even over yet.