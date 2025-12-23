Projected Lineups for Devils vs Islanders – 12/23/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (20-15-1) at ISLANDERS (19-13-4)
7 p.m. ET (MSGSN2, MSGSN)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Emil Heineman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Barzal missed the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … Sorokin, a goalie, will not play due to a nagging issue but is expected back following the holiday break. … Hogberg, a goalie, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.
