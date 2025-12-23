Projected Lineups for Devils vs Islanders – 12/23/25

by

The New Jersey Devils take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (20-15-1) at ISLANDERS (19-13-4)

7 p.m. ET (MSGSN2, MSGSN)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Latest for THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Emil Heineman — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Jonathan Drouin
Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (undisclosed), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Barzal missed the morning skate due to maintenance but is expected to play. … Sorokin, a goalie, will not play due to a nagging issue but is expected back following the holiday break. … Hogberg, a goalie, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner