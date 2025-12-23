Devils Gameday Preview: Taking on the Islanders Before the Christmas Break

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Devils will play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The Devils just lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-1, on Sunday. After several players returned to the lineup, the Devils put up a good effort, but the Sabres were better. This is their last game ahead of the Christmas break.

The Islanders also played the Sabres in their last game. They hosted Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 20, and the Sabres won 3-2 in a shootout. The first game of the season series was held at the Prudential Center on Nov. 10. The Islanders won 3-2 in overtime.

Devils Storylines

Although this is their last game before the three-day break, the Devils already got an early Christmas present with the return of several players. Jack Hughes, Arseni Gritsyuk, and Timo Meier all returned to the lineup on Sunday. Hughes scored in the first period, of course. He was the only player to score against the Sabres, and it was hard to believe he’d been away from the team for 18 games.

After Jake Allen got the start on Sunday, Jacob Markstrom will defend the crease against the Islanders. In his last game on Dec. 19, Markstrom made 32 saves for the Devils’ 2-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth. Both goalies have played well for the team this season.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom makes a glove save against the Utah Mammoth (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Colton White. He’s been a strong part of the defense after Simon Nemec went down with an injury. He just celebrated his 100th NHL game on Sunday and recorded the secondary assist on Hughes’ goal. White and Brenden Dillon have been a solid third pairing for the team this season.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 20-15-1

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 6 goals (G), 23 assists (A), 29 points (P) Nico Hischier – 10 G, 18 A, 28 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 13 A, 23 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 10 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 10-8-0, 2.47 goals-against average (GAA), .912 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 9-7-1, 3.40 GAA, .881 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

New York Islanders

Season Record: 19-13-4

Top Scorers:

Bo Horvat – 19 G, 12 A, 31 P Mathew Barzal – 10 G, 19 A, 29 P Matthew Schaefer – 9 G, 15 A, 24 P Anders Lee – 9 G, 14 A, 23 P Emil Heineman – 12 G, 6 A, 18 P

Goalie Stats:

Ilya Sorokin – 12-10-2, 2.55 GAA, .910 SV% David Rittich – 7-3-2, 2.54 GAA, .908 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Bret Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Angus Crookshank, Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

New York Islanders

Anders Lee — Matthew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Jonathan Drouin — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Marc Gatcomb

Mathew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren — Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin, Bo Horvat, Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov, Ethan Bear, Semyon Varlamov, Pierre Engvall, Jesse Nurmi, Daylan Kuefler

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils’ next game is on Saturday, Dec. 27, when they host the Washington Capitals after the Christmas break. The season series will continue on Long Island on Jan. 6.