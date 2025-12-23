Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Senators – 12/23/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (17-14-4) at SENATORS (18-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram — Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isac Rosen, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Greenway will return after missing a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday for load management. … Bryson, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. … Kozak, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Dec. 18 due to an upper-body injury, skated Tuesday but will not play.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence
Nick Jensen — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Pinto, a center, and Kleven, a defenseman, each skated Tuesday but will not play. Green said they could return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.
