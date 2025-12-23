Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Senators – 12/23/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (17-14-4) at SENATORS (18-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs — Tage Thompson — Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund — Josh Norris — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway — Josh Dunne — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram — Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isac Rosen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Greenway will return after missing a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday for load management. … Bryson, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. … Kozak, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Dec. 18 due to an upper-body injury, skated Tuesday but will not play.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Jordan Spence

Nick Jensen — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Pinto, a center, and Kleven, a defenseman, each skated Tuesday but will not play. Green said they could return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

