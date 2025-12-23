Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 12/23/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (15-16-4) at WILD (22-10-5)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)
Status report
Nashville did not have a morning skate.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza
Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones
Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Status report
Bogosian will return after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.
