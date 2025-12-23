Projected Lineups for Predators vs Wild – 12/23/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (15-16-4) at WILD (22-10-5)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Justin Barron (lower body), Jonathan Marchessault (lower body)

Status report

Nashville did not have a morning skate.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman – Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Nico Sturm – Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Matt Kierstad, David Jiricek, Tyler Pitlick, Ben Jones

Injured: Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Status report

Bogosian will return after missing the past four games with a lower-body injury.

