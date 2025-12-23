Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blackhawks – 12/23/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (18-10-7) at BLACKHAWKS (13-16-6)
9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following their 5-2 home victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Ersson could start after Vladar made 23 saves against the Canucks.
Latest for THW:
- Flyers’ Rick Tocchet’s “Petey” Quote Resurfaces After Matvei Michkov Frustration
- NHL Morning Recap – December 23, 2025
- Flyers’ Fourth Line Comes Through in 5–2 Win vs. Canucks
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Ryan Donato — Nick Lardis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)
Status report
Nazar is expected to be out about four weeks after being hit in the face with a puck during a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. … Foligno, a forward, practiced on Monday and took part in the morning skate, but he will not play. He has not played since Nov. 15.
Latest for THW:
- NHL’s 5 Best National Anthem Singers of All-Time
- Frank Nazar’s Highs and Lows Mirror Blackhawks Development & Maturation
- The 10 Greatest Hockey Moments From The Past 25 Years