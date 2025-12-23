Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Blackhawks – 12/23/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (18-10-7) at BLACKHAWKS (13-16-6)

9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom — Rodrigo Abols — Nikita Grebenkin

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Noah Juulsen

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following their 5-2 home victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Ersson could start after Vladar made 23 saves against the Canucks.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Ryan Greene — Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore — Ryan Donato — Nick Lardis
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Dominic Toninato — Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Connor Bedard (upper body), Nick Foligno (hand), Frank Nazar (facial injury)

Status report

Nazar is expected to be out about four weeks after being hit in the face with a puck during a 6-4 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. … Foligno, a forward, practiced on Monday and took part in the morning skate, but he will not play. He has not played since Nov. 15.

