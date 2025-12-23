Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 12/23/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAMMOTH (18-17-3) at AVALANCHE (26-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Colorado held an optional morning skate.

