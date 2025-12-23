Projected Lineups for Mammoth vs Avalanche – 12/23/25

The Utah Mammoth take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAMMOTH (18-17-3) at AVALANCHE (26-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt — John Marino
Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson — Ross Colton — Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Colorado held an optional morning skate.
