Projected Lineups for Flames vs Oilers – 12/23/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (15-17-4) at OILERS (18-13-6)
9 p.m. (SN360, SNW)
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie
Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman, David Tomasek
Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)
Status report
Frederic enters the lineup for Lazar, a forward, after being scratched for one game.
