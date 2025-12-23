Projected Lineups for Flames vs Oilers – 12/23/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (15-17-4) at OILERS (18-13-6)

9 p.m. (SN360, SNW)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Nazem Kadri — Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — Mackenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Matthew Savoie

Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula

Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Riley Stillman, David Tomasek

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), (Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Frederic enters the lineup for Lazar, a forward, after being scratched for one game.

