Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Kings – 12/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (14-14-6) at KINGS (15-11-9)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Cale Fleury — Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional practice following a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Dunn, a defenseman, will not play after he left in the third period following a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston.
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
