Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Kings – 12/23/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (14-14-6) at KINGS (15-11-9)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN/Prime, KONG

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Cale Fleury — Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional practice following a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Dunn, a defenseman, will not play after he left in the third period following a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston.

Kings projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

