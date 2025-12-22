Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Kings – 12/22/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (14-15-6) at KINGS (15-10-9)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW, TVAS2
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner — Charlie Coyle — Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Miles Wood
Cole Sillinger — Isac Lundestrom — Yegor Chinakhov
Ivan Provorov — Denton Mateychuk
Brendan Smith — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
Werenski, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. … Wood will play after being a late scratch Saturday because of a lower-body injury.
Kings projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore — Alex Turcotte — Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
Kuemper, a goalie, worked out prior to the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.
