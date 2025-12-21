Kings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Danault, Byfield, Turcotte and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Los Angeles Kings and their schedule for the holiday week ahead (Dec. 22-28, 2025).

Phillip Danault Returns to Montreal

The most significant development is the trade of veteran center Phillip Danault back to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick. Danault, who had five points in 30 games this season, struggled to find his offensive rhythm compared to previous years. This move signals a potential shift in strategy for Los Angeles, clearing cap space and roster spots.

Opportunity for the “Youth Movement”

With Danault’s departure, a major roster spot has opened down the middle. All eyes are now on Alex Turcotte to step up into a more significant role. After spending years fighting for consistent ice time, this is widely viewed as Turcotte’s “sink or swim” opportunity to cement himself as a top-nine NHL center.

Quinton Byfield’s Slump & Illness

Young star Quinton Byfield is battling through a tough stretch. He recently missed time due to the flu and has seen his production dip significantly (only two points in his last 12 games). Consequently, he has been demoted from the top power-play unit. Getting him back to full health and confidence is a top priority for the coaching staff this week.

Playoff Positioning Battle

The Kings are currently sitting fourth in the Pacific Division (15-10-9 record), fighting to stay in the mix for a wildcard or divisional playoff spot. They are struggling with consistency — particularly on the power play, which ranks near the bottom of the league — and have an unusually high number of overtime losses (nine).

Kings Schedule Dec 22 – 28

Date Time (PT) Opponent Venue Mon, Dec. 22 7:00 PM vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Crypto.com Arena Tue, Dec. 23 7:00 PM vs. Seattle Kraken Crypto.com Arena Sat, Dec. 27 6:00 PM vs. Anaheim Ducks Crypto.com Arena

