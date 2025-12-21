Blues’ Standouts of the Week: Berggren, Hofer, and Faulk

Christmas week is upon us! As we put the final touches on our respective Christmas and holiday celebrations, let’s take a look at the standout St. Louis Blues’ players from the past week. The Blues played in four games this past week, going 2-1-1. One of their wins saw them record a shutout, and the other saw them score six goals against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions. Let’s see who stood out on the team.

Standout #3- Justin Faulk

One of the players headlining the team’s trade rumors makes this list once again. Justin Faulk had another standout week for the Blues. The defenseman recorded a point in all four games. He was a plus-2 for the week. Furthermore, he scored two game-winning goals.

St. Louis Blues Standouts of the Week

Faulk’s most impressive moment of the week came late in the second period of Saturday’s game. With the score tied and the final seconds ticking off the clock, the puck made its way around the boards to Faulk, who immediately fired the puck under the crossbar for a 3-2 lead. After review, it was ruled that the puck crossed the goal line with 0.7 seconds left on the clock. Faulk’s buzzer-beater sent the Blues into the third period with a lead, one they built upon and hung onto.

⚠️ Buzzer beater alert! ⚠️



Justin Faulk sneaks one in for the @StLouisBlues right before the end of the second period! pic.twitter.com/N55IlouCiy — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2025

Faulk’s nine goals tie for second on the team. His career-high for goals scored is 17, achieved during the 2016-17 season. It is possible the defenseman exceeds that mark this season.

Standout #2- Joel Hofer

Yes, Joel Hofer is on this list once again. The 25-year-old goaltender definitely leads the team in appearances on this list, but that is because he has earned them!

After such a rough start to the season, Hofer has turned things around. Head coach Jim Montgomery has been giving the majority of the starts lately, signaling his confidence in Hofer. Even during his early-season slump, no one doubted Hofer’s capabilities. He has shown what he can do in each of the last two seasons. The question was whether he could regain his confidence. He certainly has.

Hofer recorded his third shutout of the season on Wednesday, stopping all 24 shots. During the last two seasons combined, Hofer had two shutouts. He has exceeded that already, and we have not even hit New Year’s. The team record for shutouts in a single season was set by Brian Elliott, who recorded nine during the 2011-12 season. Hofer is on track to get close to that.

Hofer had another good outing on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. He stopped 27 of 29 shots, helping the Blues give the Panthers a rare loss on home ice. He came close to scoring a goal, just missing the empty net on the other end of the ice.

Standout #1- Jonatan Berggren

Jonatan Berggren joined the Blues this week via waivers. The team has been short of players due to numerous injuries.

The Blues just needed Berggren to help hold the fort down, but instead, the Swede has been contributing an offensive boost. In just three games, the forward has scored two goals and added two assists. Furthermore, he recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday’s win over the Panthers. His emergence has already earned him top-line minutes.

Berggren scored 15 goals during the 2022-23 season and added another 12 in 2024-25. This change of scenery has reignited the offensive spark in the 25-year-old. Whatever the cause, the Blues are undoubtedly enjoying this unexpected source of offense.

The Week Ahead

This week will not be too busy for the Blues and the NHL. The entire league will have a three-day Christmas break from Wednesday to Friday, then resume the season on Saturday. The Blues will have a four-day break, as their last game will be on Monday. They will finish up their road trip, celebrate the holidays, and then return for a brief two-game homestand.