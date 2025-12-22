Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Ducks – 12/22/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (13-14-6) at DUCKS (21-13-2)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Jamie Oleksiak

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

Montour will be out four weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand; the defenseman was injured in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 16. … Catton has been skating in a regular jersey since Saturday. The forward has been out since Dec. 6. … Grubauer was in the starter’s net at the morning skate, but Kraken coach Lane Lambert did not confirm his starting goalie afterwards.

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn — Ryan Strome — Frank Vatrano

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Leo Carlsson (lower body)

Status report

Carlsson, a forward, will miss his first game of the season. He’s day to day, but Ducks coach Joel Quenneville expects him to return at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Granlund will center the top line, and Harkins will play after being a healthy scratch for nine games.

