Ducks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Volatility, Road Struggles and Trade Rumors

Here are the biggest storylines for the Anaheim Ducks and their schedule for the upcoming holiday week (Dec. 22-28).

“High-Event” Hockey & Volatility

The Ducks have established an identity as one of the league’s most chaotic teams. They are currently scoring at a high rate (top-tier in goals for) but struggling defensively (bottom-tier in goals against). This volatility was on full display recently, with a crushing 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars followed immediately by a bounce-back 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Road Struggles

The Ducks’ struggles on the road are getting real, with a record of 9-8-2 away versus 12-5-0 at home. If they can’t find their mojo on the road soon, this could turn out to be the defining narrative of their otherwise remarkable season.

Trade Rumors

With the trade deadline approaching later in the season, veteran forward Ryan Strome has surfaced in trade rumors as teams look for center depth.

Ducks Schedule Dec. 22 – 28

The Ducks have a light schedule due to the league’s holiday break, playing only two games this week.

Date Opponent Time (PT) Venue Notes Mon, Dec 22 Seattle Kraken 7:00 PM Honda Center The Ducks host Seattle in their final game before the Christmas break. Seattle is looking to snap a skid, making them a desperate opponent. Sat, Dec 27 @ Los Angeles Kings 6:00 PM Crypto.com Arena The “Freeway Face-Off” rivalry renews. The Kings are currently sitting near the Ducks in the standings, making this a critical division matchup.

Note: No games are scheduled from Dec 23–26 for the holiday break.

