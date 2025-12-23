Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (17-16-3) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-8-10)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
Graf will play despite leaving practice Monday after taking a puck to the face.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Misa, Wild Card Race and More
- NHL Morning Recap – December 21, 2025
- Kraken Score 3 in the 3rd Period to Beat Sharks 4-2
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Holtz enters the lineup for Reinhardt and will play on Hertl’s right wing. … The Golden Knights recalled Coghlan, a defenseman, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Theodore, a defenseman, was moved to injured reserve in the corresponding move. … Eichel will miss his fourth consecutive game and remains day to day.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Injuries, Marner, Hart and More
- NHL Morning Recap – December 22, 2025
- Oilers Avoid Collapse and Hold On for 4-3 Victory Over Golden Knights