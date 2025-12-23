Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Golden Knights – 12/23/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

Graf will play despite leaving practice Monday after taking a puck to the face.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Holtz enters the lineup for Reinhardt and will play on Hertl’s right wing. … The Golden Knights recalled Coghlan, a defenseman, from Henderson of the American Hockey League. Theodore, a defenseman, was moved to injured reserve in the corresponding move. … Eichel will miss his fourth consecutive game and remains day to day.

