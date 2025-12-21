Kraken Score 3 in the 3rd Period to Beat Sharks 4-2

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the San Jose Sharks hosted the Seattle Kraken for their final game of the 2025-26 NHL season. Both teams had one win under their belt, so this game would determine who would win the season series. The game was a close one, but the Kraken pulled out a 4-2 win and took the season series.

Game Recap

The first frame saw two power-play chances for the Sharks and one for the Kraken. The Kraken outshot the Sharks 17-12, but the game remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

Six minutes into the second period, a scramble ensued for the puck in the neutral zone. Eeli Tolvanen jumped off the bench and picked up the loose puck. On a breakaway, he skated up to the net and sent a shot past Yaroslav Askarov for the first goal of the night.

The Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal (Justine Willard-Imagn Images)

Three minutes later, Ryan Lindgren took a seat for slashing Colin Graf. With seconds left on the power-play chance, Macklin Celebrini took a shot. The puck bounced off Igor Chernyshov and landed right in front of Adam Gaudette. He tipped the puck into the net to tie the game.

Less than a minute into the final frame, Vince Dunn turned the puck over to the Sharks. Graf took a shot, and although Joey Daccord tried to make the save, it bounced off Adam Larsson and went into the net. Since Graf got the last touch, the goal was credited to him.

A minute later, Gaudette tried to clear the puck from the Kraken’s zone, but it went straight to Ryker Evans at the blue line. He sent a rocket of a shot through traffic and into the top corner of the net to tie the game once more.

Just three minutes later, Frederick Gaudreau skated the puck into the neutral zone, but it was knocked loose once William Eklund tried defending him. Chandler Stephenson picked up the loose puck and passed it to Lindgren, who skated it into the Kraken’s zone. He took a shot from the faceoff circle, which found the top corner of the net. This goal not only gave Seattle the lead, but it also marked Lindgren’s first with the Kraken.

With two minutes left in the third, the Sharks pulled Askarov to try and even the score. Eklund took a shot, but Daccord made the save, and the puck went straight to Tolvanen. He skated it through the neutral zone with Stephenson hot on his heels. He passed to Stephenson, who knocked the puck right into the yawning cage to ensure the Kraken’s victory.

Next Up

The Kraken will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 22 when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. The Sharks will travel to Nevada to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, Dec. 23.