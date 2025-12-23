Eberle Nets 2 Goals as Kraken Beat Ducks 3-1

On Monday, Dec. 22, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the Seattle Kraken. This game marked the second meeting between these two teams. The first was the Kraken’s home opener, where they won 3-1. Tonight’s game had the exact same result, as the Kraken took down the Ducks once again.

Game Recap

Despite an extra-man opportunity for both teams in the first, this game remained scoreless. The Kraken outshot the Ducks, though, 10-7.

Just four minutes into the second period, Jacob Trouba took a seat for slashing Chandler Stephenson. Early into the extra-man advantage, Ryker Evans took a shot from the blue line. Lukas Dostal made the save, but Shane Wright picked up the rebound. He made a shot attempt, but it landed in front of Frederick Gaudreau. He got his stick on the puck and lifted it above Dostal’s pads for the first goal of the night.

Seattle Kraken center Frederick Gaudreau attacks the net against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

Late in the second, Mikael Granlund took a shot from the faceoff circle, but Philipp Grubauer made the initial save. The Ducks picked up the rebound and began setting up the next play. Jackson LaCombe passed it along the blue line to Trouba. He took a shot, and Granlund tipped the puck in to even the score.

Halfway into the third, Kaapo Kakko stole the puck from the Ducks in their offensive zone. The Kraken quickly began driving to their zone as a 3-on-2 broke out. Kakko passed the puck to Matty Beniers, who picked it up as the Kraken neared the net. He dropped it down for Jordan Eberle. His shot hit the crossbar and went in for the lead.

As time dwindled down, the Ducks pulled Dostal to try and even the score. Eberle sought out the opportunity and scored an empty net goal to extend their lead.

Next Up

Both teams will take on the Los Angeles Kings for their next game. The Kraken will face them tomorrow while the Ducks will play them after the holiday break on Saturday, Dec. 27.

The season series will continue in Seattle on Jan. 23.