NHL Morning Recap – December 23, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the four NHL games that were played on Dec. 22, 2025. Which saw the Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues. As well as the Seattle Kraken and the Anaheim Ducks battling it out in the late game.

BLUES 1 at LIGHTNING 4

Lightning Set Tone Early to Beat Blues 4-1

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P2 6:43 – Justin Faulk (10) from Tyler Tucker (5), Otto Stenberg (3)

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 0:21 – Pontus Holmberg (4) from Darren Raddysh (18), Zemgus Girgensons (2)

P1 9:12 – Raddysh (8) from Nikita Kucherov (31), Jake Guentzel (20)

P2 8:01 – Anthony Cirelli (10) from Raddysh (19)

P3 5:36 – Oliver Bjorkstrand (6) from Guentzel (21), Kucherov (32)

CANUCKS 2 at FLYERS 5

Flyers’ Fourth Line Comes Through in 5–2 Win vs. Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P3 13:05 – Max Sasson (8) from Conor Garland (13), Tyler Myers (7)

P3 19:42 – Drew O’Connor (8) from Zeev Buium (13), Elias N. Pettersson (5)

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P2 13:13 – Nikita Grebenkin (2) from Emil Andrae (9), Rodrigo Abols (2)

P3 5:58 – Carl Grundstrom (4) from Grebenkin (4), Abols (3)

P3 7:49 – Christian Dvorak (8) from Trevor Zegras (21), Travis Konecny (21)

P3 15:35 – Owen Tippett (11) from Cam York (13)

P3 18:49 – Matvei Michkov (9) from Noah Cates (11) – Empty Net

BLUE JACKETS 3 at KINGS 1

Columbus Blue Jackets Scoring Summary

P1 4:07 – Mason Marchment (6) from Damon Severson (9), Dmitri Voronkov (11)

P1 19:36 – Marchment (7) from Severson (10), Boone Jenner (10)

P3 14:16 – Kirill Marchenko (11) from Denton Mateychuk (8), Adam Fantilli (11)

Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate the goal scored by left wing Mason Marchment (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 18:41 – Andrei Kuzmenko (6) from Mikey Anderson (6), Drew Doughty (9)

KRAKEN 3 at DUCKS 1

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P2 4:49 – Frederick Gaudreau (2) from Shane Wright (8), Kaapo Kakko (4)

P3 10:04 – Jordan Eberle (11) from Matty Beniers (15), Kakko (5)

P3 19:24 – Eberle (12) from Eeli Tolvanen (15) (Empty Net)

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 15:40 – Mikael Granlund (7) from Jacob Trouba (11), Jackson LaCombe (16)